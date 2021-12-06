Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How did Swedish universities cope with the pandemic?

Swedish universities handled the switch to online teaching during the pandemic relatively well, at least according to a fresh report by the Swedish Higher Education Authority, the body that evaluates the quality of higher education in Sweden.

More than three quarters of students rated their pandemic education as good or very good, but many students also reported increased stress and isolation. One third said that a lack of digital skills among their teachers had affected the quality of their education.

Swedish vocabulary: three quarters – tre fjärdedelar

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Fire still raging on board ship in Gothenburg archipelago

A fire that started on Saturday afternoon on board the cargo ship Almirante Storni off the western Swedish coast was still not under control on Monday morning. The 177 metre ship, sailing under Liberia’s flag, was lying anchored near Vinga island in the Gothenburg archipelago as firefighters continued to try to extinguish the flames.

The blaze started when the ship’s timber freight caught fire, but the flames have at the time of writing not yet spread to the rest of the ship. The ship’s crew of 17 people are still on board, and the Swedish Coast Guard’s ships are on standby at the scene.

Swedish vocabulary: a cargo ship – ett lastfartyg

Electricity prices continue to rise in southern Sweden

Electricity prices are at a record high in parts of Sweden due to an unusually cold start to December in Scandinavia and northern Europe. The average price of a kilowatt hour’s worth of electricity was expected to hit 3.01 kronor in southern Sweden and southern-central Sweden on Monday, according to digital power company Tibber.

Other reasons for the high cost include lower wind power production than normal in southern Sweden and Finland, and limits on import from Norway, reports newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity prices – elpriser

What new Covid measures could Sweden introduce in the week ahead?

Sweden is expected to introduce new Covid-19 recommendations this week, with more social distancing, home-working and face masks on crowded public transport likely to be among them. But this is not confirmed and we expect more information to come.

It is unlikely that Sweden will at this stage extend mandatory Covid-19 vaccine passes to smaller gatherings, restaurant and bars, but this could come at a later stage if the rate of new infections continues to increase as it has in the past couple of weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a face mask – ett munskydd