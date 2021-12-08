Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden rolls out new Covid-19 recommendations

Sweden’s latest recommendations to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections come into effect today. Find a summary below or read more in The Local’s article.

Everyone is urged to: Keep a distance to other people in public spaces (especially indoors), avoid crowded public transport and use face masks on public transport if crowding cannot be avoided, according to the Public Health Agency’s guidelines.

Employers are also urged to: Make it easier for employees to get vaccinated and stay at home if they get symptoms, make it possible for employees to keep a distance to each other in the office environment, and make it possible for them to “to a certain extent” work from home when the nature of the work allows. This does not apply to schools and universities, who can continue on-site teaching for now.

Restaurants should also make it possible for diners to keep a distance to one another. A vaccine pass may be in the pipeline but is not yet required in restaurants in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a recommendation – en rekommendation

Swedish PM defends minister after alleged Hitler salute photo

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has backed her new minister for public administration, Ida Karkiainen, after a 15-year-old picture emerged of the minister raising her arm in what may have been a Hitler salute at a party in her mid-teens.

“I understand what it looks like, but I have never done such a thing in order to sympathise with the abominable ideology of Nazism. If anything, it was done with irony or as a less-than-successful attempt to ridicule,” said Karkiainen in a statement. She had also told Swedish media earlier that she did not remember making a Hitler salute.

Andersson told reporters, when asked about it at a Covid-19 press conference on Tuesday, that any Nazi-related gestures were “extremely inappropriate”. She added: “I have spoken with Ida Karkiainen about this, but I have full confidence that this is not something that reflects her values and she herself has been very clear about that.”

Swedish vocabulary: inappropriate – olämpligt

Sweden again scraps unpaid first day of sick leave

The government will once again pay for Sweden’s normally unpaid first day of sick leave (karensdag), in order to encourage more people to stay at home and not go to work if they have any symptoms that could be a sign of Covid-19 infections. The benefit was introduced during the pandemic but was removed earlier this autumn.

The government will also offer temporary pay to parents if they have to miss work due to school closures, and remove the doctor’s note requirement for those applying for Sweden’s disease carrier allowance – offered to those who are forced to miss work if they have or are suspected to have an infectious disease such as Covid-19.

Swedish vocabulary: disease carrier allowance – smittbärarpenning

Police investigate blast in central Malmö

An explosion shook an area of the Stora Nygatan street in central Malmö in the early hours of Wednesday. No one was injured, but several windows were shattered and parts of the building’s facade were damaged.

Police received the first calls about the blast shortly after 1am, and spent the rest of the night examining the scene. At 7.26am the area between Studentgatan and Altonagatan was still cordoned off while the debris was being cleared off the street.

Swedish vocabulary: the night – natten