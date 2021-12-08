When will Sweden introduce vaccine passes in restaurants?

<p>Sweden <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211207/sweden-rolls-out-new-covid-19-measures-to-curb-rise-in-infections/">reintroduced some of its Covid-19 recommendations on December 8th</a>, including urging employers to enable to staff to work from home if possible, and advising adults to avoid crowded spaces and wear face masks on public transport.</p><p>Since the beginning of December, indoor public events with more than 100 attendees have also had to either make vaccine passes mandatory for admission, or have other social distancing measures in place such a limit on the number of people allowed per group.</p><p>In practice, that means that most large public events – such as sports competitions and cinemas – now require attendees to present a valid Covid-19 vaccine pass on entry. It is not possible to instead show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery as a substitute.

The government is also preparing legislation to extend the vaccine pass scheme to other venues, and is expected to put forward a proposal in the near future. This will need to go through Sweden’s legislative process, which means that it will first be sent out for consultation (during which organisations and the public will have a chance to comment) before it can come into force – a process likely to take around ten days.</p><p>It is also important to note that even if the proposal is passed, vaccine passes would only be introduced for restaurants at step two of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211207/explained-what-are-swedens-new-covid-19-recommendations/">government’s three-step plan to curb a rise in infections</a>. As of December 8th, Sweden is at step one. Step two will be launched when the Swedish health authorities consider that there is a “significantly increased spread of infection and an increased burden on healthcare”.</p><p>The government’s plan says that some vaccine pass measures that could potentially come into force at step two are:</p><ul><li>Vaccination certificates, alternatively infection control measures, at public gatherings and public events indoors if the number of participants exceeds a certain limit, which is a considerably lower number of participants than 100.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Restrictions on the number of people without vaccination certificates at public gatherings and public events.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Vaccination certificate primarily in restaurants, alternatively infection control measures such as seated serving, a maximum number of people per group and distance between groups if vaccination certificates are not used.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Vaccination certificates or infection control measures (seated participants and distance) at trade fairs.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Vaccination certificates or infection control measures to reduce indoor crowding at shopping malls, leisure centres and cultural activities and markets.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Vaccination certificates or restrictions on the number of participants at private gatherings held in rented venues or areas.</li></ul><div><ul><li>Vaccination certificates or a limit on the proportion of people in relation to maximum capacity on long-distance public transport.</li></ul><p>The above bullet points are quoted directly from <a href="https://www.regeringen.se/4ae2aa/contentassets/fefde45c162544819deb7a1c52a24364/promemoria-regeringens-atgardsplan-for-inforande-av-smittskyddsatgarder.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the government's plan</a> and there is no more specific information as of yet.</p><p>Step three of the plan would be launched if the spread of infection and the burden on Sweden's healthcare sector is considered to be “very high”. The government and health authorities would then tighten the vaccine pass rules further, by for example extending them to even smaller events, or forcing restaurants to choose between vaccine passes or limited opening hours.</p><p>Note that none of the above is set in stone. Vaccine passes are used to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but a side effect of Sweden's requirements is that they reduce access for those foreigners who are fully vaccinated but cannot yet get a vaccine pass – and these groups are not exempt from the requirements. Sweden’s vaccine pass system still excludes people who do not have a personal identity number or a temporary coordination number.</p><p>It also affects many people who got vaccinated abroad. EU-issued Covid vaccine passes and some non-EU passes are valid in Sweden, but most non-EU passes are not, including the US and India. Nor is it currently possible for residents who got vaccinated in a non-EU country to convert their foreign vaccine pass to a Swedish pass, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211201/in-brief-how-to-get-your-covid-19-vaccine-pass-in-sweden/">unless they travel to another EU country where it's possible to convert it an EU pass</a>.</p><p>Sweden expects to have a solution in place for these groups by January 1st 2022.</p><p>The government has said it is also working on making it possible for fully vaccinated non-EU tourists to use their vaccine passes in Sweden, but a Health Ministry spokesperson <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211130/sweden-to-start-using-covid-passes-at-events-but-some-groups-are-still-excluded/">told The Local last month</a> that it is still reviewing the “legal and technical possibilities for this”.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
