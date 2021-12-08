When will Sweden introduce vaccine passes in restaurants?

Sweden reintroduced some of its Covid-19 recommendations on December 8th, including urging employers to enable to staff to work from home if possible, and advising adults to avoid crowded spaces and wear face masks on public transport.

Since the beginning of December, indoor public events with more than 100 attendees have also had to either make vaccine passes mandatory for admission, or have other social distancing measures in place such a limit on the number of people allowed per group.

In practice, that means that most large public events – such as sports competitions and cinemas – now require attendees to present a valid Covid-19 vaccine pass on entry. It is not possible to instead show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery as a substitute.

The government is also preparing legislation to extend the vaccine pass scheme to other venues, and is expected to put forward a proposal in the near future. This will need to go through Sweden’s legislative process, which means that it will first be sent out for consultation (during which organisations and the public will have a chance to comment) before it can come into force – a process likely to take around ten days.

It is also important to note that even if the proposal is passed, vaccine passes would only be introduced for restaurants at step two of the government’s three-step plan to curb a rise in infections. As of December 8th, Sweden is at step one. Step two will be launched when the Swedish health authorities consider that there is a “significantly increased spread of infection and an increased burden on healthcare”.

The government’s plan says that some vaccine pass measures that could potentially come into force at step two are:

Vaccination certificates, alternatively infection control measures, at public gatherings and public events indoors if the number of participants exceeds a certain limit, which is a considerably lower number of participants than 100.