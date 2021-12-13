Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stockholm-Uppsala trains resume traffic on Monday

Swedish train operator SJ said that its trains between Uppsala and Stockholm would more or less resume traffic according to schedule on Monday. This comes after all SJ trains on the busy line were cancelled on Sunday, due to staff illness.

Both Mälardalstrafiken and Stockholm public transport company also run trains on the route. SJ told the TT news agency on Sunday afternoon that it expected that most trains would depart as planned between Stockholm and Uppsala on Monday.

Swedish vocabulary: a train – ett tåg

Let it snow… but where?

It’s been 11 years since Sweden – all of Sweden – was last able to enjoy a complete white Christmas. Even the southern city of Lund, which usually has a white Christmas once a decade, saw 32 centimetres of snow on Christmas Eve, reports TT.

If you want snow on Christmas Eve, you should head to the Norrland or Dalarna region, or northern parts of Värmland, where there is an 80 percent or higher chance of snow. For the rest of the country, the preliminary Christmas snow forecast is less promising.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Rescue operation after cargo ships collide off the coast of Sweden

A Danish cargo ship was upside down in the Baltic Sea on Monday morning after colliding with a British ship off the Swedish coast between Ystad and Bornholm.

A large rescue operation with boats and helicopters from Sweden and Denmark was launched after two men went overboard. They had not yet been found by 9am, reported TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a boat – en båt

Gävle’s baby yule goat set on fire

A small straw Christmas goat was set alight in the Swedish city of Gävle overnight between Saturday and Sunday, but the larger version – long the target of yuletide arsonsists – remains untouched with just over a week to go until Christmas.

The three-metre tall goat (the bigger one is 13 metres) was damaged but did not burn to the ground. It was also set on fire two years ago and in 2018. A man in his 30s was convicted of the former incident.

Its giant sibling has been burned down in more years than it has survived since it was first put up in 1966, often sparking headlines around the world. That said, if it is left alone this year it will be its fifth consecutive year of surviving through Christmas – thanks to increased security and perhaps to waning interest in the illegal “tradition”.

Swedish vocabulary: untouched – orörd