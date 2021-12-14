Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Stockholmer evicted after charging sky-high rents on Airbnb

Sweden’s rental tribunal has torn up a woman’s lease after she rented out her apartment on Airbnb for more than 4,600 kronor ($505) per day, reports property news site Hem & Hyra.

That cost corresponds to a monthly rent of more than 140,000 kronor, as much as the woman herself paid annually for the three-room apartment on Sveavägen in central Stockholm.

It is prohibited to lease your apartment for profit in Sweden, so the amount charged in rent must be reasonable. And if you live in a hyresrätt (an apartment that the landlord is renting as part of a first-hand contract, rather than owning it themselves), which the woman did, the sum should not be much higher than your own rent if it is unfurnished.

Burning ship still burning after ten days

Remember the fire onboard the Almirante Storni cargo ship off the coast of western Sweden, which started on December 4th? On Monday it was still burning, according to a press statement by the fire and rescue services in the Greater Gothenburg region.

But firefighters have managed to create a firebreak between the burning timber cargo and the rest of the cargo, and the blaze looks like it is subsiding, read the statement.

The ship is currently anchored in Gothenburg Harbour, after being transported into port from further out in the archipelago, to facilitate the work to extinguish the flames.

Two arrested after British and Danish ships collide south of Sweden

Two crew members of a British-flagged ship which collided with a Danish ship south of Sweden have been arrested. One of the men onboard the Danish ship has been found dead and the other was still missing on Tuesday morning.

Sweden’s Prosecution Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that an investigation into “aggravated drunkenness at sea”, “gross negligence in sea traffic” and “gross causing of death by negligence” had been opened.

