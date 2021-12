Sweden rolls out new travel restrictions



From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid pass, said Health Minister Lena Hallengren and Public Health Agency director-general Karin Tegmark Wisell at a press conference on Thursday.

“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the TT newswire earlier in the day.

Sweden currently has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 infections in the Nordics. It has one of the lowest testing rates, but it also has a comparatively low number of hospitalisations. That said, the number of new cases is on a sharp increase in Sweden, too.

Swedish vocabulary: a press conference – en presskonferens / en pressträff

New rules to crack down on e-scooters in Stockholm

New rules for electric scooter companies will come into force in Stockholm on February 1st, reports Swedish public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot. The goal is to decrease the number of electric scooters from 25,000 to 12,000 in the capital.

Eight companies who have applied for permission to rent out electric scooters to Stockholmers will be allowed to rent out 1,500 scooters each, reports Ekot.

Swedish vocabulary: rules – regler

Swedish opposition leader tests positive for Covid-19

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderate Party, has received a positive result on his PCR test for ongoing Covid-19 infection, said the party in a press statement.

“He has been in quarantine since he developed symptoms. He is well, and remains in quarantine in accordance with the rules,” wrote head of press Niklas Gillström.

Swedish vocabulary: quarantine – karantän

Brits warned not to miss deadline for residence status applications

The Swedish Migration Agency warns that Brits who still need the new post-Brexit residence status have just over two weeks left to apply, or they risk losing their right to stay in Sweden.

British nationals and their family members who were living in Sweden under EU rules before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st 2020 may continue to live in Sweden as before – but they must apply for their post-Brexit residence status.

And they must do so before December 31st 2021, when the application period ends.

“We recommend that anyone who has not submitted their application for residence status do so as soon as possible,” the Migration Agency’s Brexit coordinator, Jonas Colling, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Swedish vocabulary: residence status – uppehållsstatus