Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Fewer than expected turned away on Swedish border

On Tuesday when new entry restrictions for people travelling from the Nordic countries to Sweden came into force, only around 35 people were turned away on the border between midnight and the afternoon, reports newswire TT – fewer than expected according to police.

Everyone travelling from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland to Sweden now has to show a vaccine pass, negative test or proof of recovery, unless they fall into a category that’s exempt from these rules (for example Swedish citizens or foreign residents of Sweden).

Swedish vocabulary: a border – en gräns

Sweden to start vaccinating some younger children



Sweden’s Public Health Agency recommends some children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but for now only children who are especially susceptible to respiratory infection. This includes, among others, children with serious underlying health conditions such as severe asthma, pulmonary illness, and who have had organ transplants – consult with your doctor if unsure.

Vaccinations of these children will probably get under way in January. The vaccine used will be Comirnaty, which has been approved from age five, and will be administered in lower dosages.

Sweden currently offers the Covid vaccines to everyone over the age of 12. The Public Health Agency writes that discussions are ongoing about whether to lower the age limit for all children.

Swedish vocabulary: children – barn

Sweden rolls out new Covid measures

The Swedish government and Public Health Agency on Tuesday announced new Covid-19 measures ahead of Christmas. They include restrictions and recommendations that affect venues such as restaurants, shopping centres, culture and leisure centres, and public and private events. Most of the new rules will come into force on December 23rd, and some on Christmas Eve.

Sweden is also preparing to step up entry restrictions for foreign travellers, requiring everyone over the age of 12 to show a negative test no more than 48 hours old. It was not immediately clear when this would come into force, but the government clarified when asked by The Local that the new rule would apply primarily to tourists, not to foreign citizens who live in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: Christmas Eve – julafton

SAS cancels flights due to staff illness

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) cancelled nine flights from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport on Wednesday, after cancelling more than 30 flights on Tuesday, reports the TT newswire.

“We have staff who are ill, have symptoms or someone who is ill in their household, and the recommendation is then that they should stay at home,” SAS spokesperson Freja Annamatz told TT.

Covid is currently on the increase in Sweden, as well as seasonal viruses such as the flu.

According to TT, passengers whose flights were cancelled were rebooked onto other flights, but SAS warned that they might have to cancel more flights over the Christmas holidays.

“We can’t rule that out,” said Annamatz.

Swedish vocabulary: cancel – ställa in