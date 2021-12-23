How people with a reserve number can apply for a Swedish vaccine pass

People with a personnummer who are based and vaccinated in Sweden have been able to get a vaccine pass since they were launched in July, whereas people with a coordination number (samordningsnummer) have been able to apply from one since around late September.

It is still not possible for people who got their vaccination registered to a so-called reserve number to get a vaccine pass, but Sweden’s eHealth Agency has now confirmed that a new system is in place which means this will be made possible from January.

Reserve numbers are not unique, so regions were previously not able to link them to individuals. The government ordered the eHealth Agency in October to develop a new tool for this, and told The Local in December that the technical solution was ready.

“The regions are now training the employees assigned to this function and will begin issuing digital vaccination certificates to persons who have neither a personal identity number nor a coordination number,” said the eHealth Agency in a new statement.

The exact dates for when this service becomes available vary depending on where in Sweden you live, but the eHealth Agency advises that people who fall into this category will apply for a pass through the healthcare services rather than via the covidbevis.se website.

You should look up your Swedish region on the 1177.se healthcare website (click “välj region” at the top of the page to choose your region) to find out when the new service opens for you and how to contact your healthcare services to apply for a vaccine pass when it does.

For example, Stockholm advises that it will open on January 17th, Västra Götaland estimates that it will start in mid-January, and Skåne only writes that more information will come. In Uppsala you can already email [email protected] – you should write “Covidbevis för reservnummer” or “Vaccinationcertificate temporary medical number” as the subject line, and it will take around four weeks to get your pass.

You need to have been vaccinated in Sweden to get the vaccine pass, be over the age of 16, have an address where the pass can be sent, and a valid ID document. You can’t get a vaccine pass until your region actually opens the new service for people with reserve numbers.

The eHealth Agency writes that the healthcare services in each region will when you contact them verify that you got vaccinated in Sweden and send that information to the eHealth Agency, which will then issue a vaccination certificate by registered mail to your address.

EXPLAINED:

You can get a vaccine certificate even if you’ve only had one dose, but to gain entry to events that require one, you need to be fully vaccinated unless you have proof from a doctor that you have a medical condition that prevents you from getting vaccinated. Under current Swedish rules, this means that you have had either one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, or two doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna) or Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), with the second dose administered at least two weeks previously.

For information for people who got vaccinated overseas, read this article instead.