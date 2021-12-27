Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Emergency calls increased in Sweden at Christmas

The number of people who called Sweden’s emergency number 112 increased by ten percent this Christmas, according to operators SOS Alarm – around 10,500 calls came in on Christmas Eve, up from 9,400 last year, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“Overall they were the kind of calls we usually get during Christmas, a lot of fires and traffic accidents. Mental illness and loneliness also generally stick out,” SOS Alarm spokesperson Staffan Ekengren told TT, noting that the weather and cancelled trains may have played a part in making traffic busier than normal on Christmas Eve.

Swedish vocabulary: loneliness – ensamhet

How much does a kilowatt hour of electricity cost in Sweden?

Electricity prices are set to remain high in Sweden in the last week of the year. On Monday, a kilowatt hour (kWh) will cost 1.54 kronor in southern Sweden, according to European power exchange Nord Pool – less than the record days in the run-up to Christmas, but close to the same level they were at during Christmas, reports TT.

In northern Sweden, electricity will cost 0.65 kronor per kWh on Monday, which is twice as much as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s what you can try to do on an individual level to lower your energy bills in Sweden as much as possible.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity price – elpris

King of Sweden’s Christmas speech

In his annual Christmas Day speech, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf spoke about the pandemic, the future and offered words of comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

The 75-year-old royal, who has been Sweden’s Head of State since 1973, also spoke about the past and how society has changed in his almost five decades on the throne.

“In my time as King, I myself have seen the first female party leader in parliament, the first female speaker of parliament, and this year, the first female prime minister. The development is really moving forward, in various areas,” he said.

The full speech can be read, in Swedish, here.

Swedish vocabulary: a king – en kung

Sweden reveals the new words that defined 2021

The words that defined Swedish society in 2021 have been unveiled by the country’s top language experts at the Swedish Language Council and the Språktidningen magazine. The annual list is called “the new word list” but focuses on words that became part of the daily conversation that year – not necessarily words that are completely brand new.

Some of the words this year are coronahund (“corona dog” – dogs bought by people working from home during the pandemic), domedagsskrollande (“doomscrolling” – obsessively reading negative online news) and zoomtrötthet (“Zoom fatigue” – the mental overload of too many video calls, not limited to Zoom meetings).

Swedish vocabulary: new words – nya ord