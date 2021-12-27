Where to see fireworks this New Year’s Eve in Sweden

When the clock hits twelve, fireworks draw many people in Sweden out to celebrate in the streets. With the Omicron variant causing case numbers to rise, this year it’s extra important to think about keeping your distance from others, even when you’re outside.

Restaurants and bars across the country can still be open for midnight under the current rules, but everyone has to be seated and at a table with no more than eight people.

Keep reading to find out where to watch the fireworks in four Swedish cities.

Stockholm

The City of Stockholm is not organising an official celebration this year, but there are other public celebrations. Outdoos museum Skansen is hosting its annual traditional New Year’s concert, albeit without a live audience present. You can watch it on TV or online.

While there might not be an official fireworks display, plenty of people will be setting off their own amateur fireworks. If you don’t have a balcony, head to Skeppsbron in Gamla Stan to see fireworks light up the night sky.

On Södermalm, the cliffs uphill from Slussen are a good spot, while if you head west along Hornsgatan the hills behind Söder Mälarstrand – in particular Skinnarviksberget – offer great views of the centre of town. But basically any high spot on one of Stockholm’s many hills and islands will offer great views of Stockholmers’ fireworks.

Gothenburg

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the local newspaper, Göteborgs-Posten, will once again be providing the city with a fireworks display launched from Norra Älvstranden at 5pm.

The best place to see it is around the quays on the mainland side from the Gothenburg Opera towards Stenpiren. It can also be seen from Ramberget, the quays around SVT-huset, the area around Frihamnen, Göta Älvbron and Masthuggskyrkan.

All along the Göta älv waterfront you should be able to see the display. The nearby Götaälvbron has a high vantage point to watch it, while other high spots further into the city like Masthuggsberget will also work if it’s a clear night.

Malmö

This year the traditional fireworks display will light up the sky from midnight at Nyhamnen. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. There’s also a New Year’s celebration for children and families on Stortorget which starts at 5pm.

You should be able to see the fireworks from most high points in the city, but organisers mention that Anna Lindh’s place, Posthusplatsen, Hjälmarekajen and Krankajen are particularly good lookout points. There’s a map of viewing spots here.

Umeå

This year is doubly special for Umeå as it also celebrates the 400th anniversary of gaining city status. There’ll be celebrations at Rådhustorget from 2pm, and New Year’s fireworks will start at the stroke of midnight from Skeppsbron.

The best place to see the show is along the central river: Rådhusparken, Skeppsbron, Årstiderna Park, Gamla Bron.

Your own back garden

In lieu of official public fireworks displays, many people will be setting off their own fireworks from balconies and back gardens. But there are a few important things to note:

Firecrackers are banned everywhere in Sweden. You must be 18 years of age to buy, own and use fireworks. Many municipalities have local regulations on when and where fireworks may be fired, so it’s good to check on the local police website.

You don’t need a permit for sparklers, party poppers and other smaller products that are intended for indoor use.

Elsewhere

To find out what’s going on in your town, it’s a good idea to Google the name of the place and then the words fyrverkeri (“fireworks display”) or nyår (“new year”). The official website for the municipality (kommun) will tell you if there’s something more organised going on.

Gott nytt år!