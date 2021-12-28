More than 100 Covid patients in Swedish intensive care units

TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Covid-19 stats

Share this article
More than 100 Covid patients in Swedish intensive care units
File photo of an intensive care team in Sweden in 2020. Photo: Staffan Löwstedt/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

The number of patients receiving intensive care for Covid-19 continued to rise in Sweden over Christmas and has now passed 100, new figures show.

According to Sweden’s Intensive Care Register, 102 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care in the country on Tuesday.

Swedish news agency TT reports that this is a 15 percent increase on last week and the highest number since mid-June. However, largely thanks to vaccinations it it a lower number than last December, when more than 330 Covid patients were in intensive care around this time.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The patients’ median age is 63. TT reports that eight out of ten have an underlying risk factor, such as a chronic illness, and almost six out of ten (58 percent) are completely unvaccinated.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency on Tuesday published the first data since before the Christmas holidays on new confirmed Covid-19 infections. According to that, 1,294,560 people have so far tested positive, up from 1,273,313 confirmed cases by December 23rd.

KEY POINTS:

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

COVID NEWS: The latest facts and figures about the pandemic in Sweden
PAYWALL FREE

COVID NEWS: The latest facts and figures about the pandemic in Sweden

30 percent increase in new Covid-19 cases in Sweden in last week

30 percent increase in new Covid-19 cases in Sweden in last week

Sweden could face new restrictions as Covid hospitalisations surge

Sweden could face new restrictions as Covid hospitalisations surge

Europe could see 500,000 more Covid deaths by early 2022, WHO warns

Europe could see 500,000 more Covid deaths by early 2022, WHO warns

European health authorities warn of surge in Delta variant infections

Covid cases on the rise in Europe once again as WHO warns of Euro 2020 risk

PAYWALL FREE

Coronavirus: The latest news about the pandemic in Sweden