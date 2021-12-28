More than 100 Covid patients in Swedish intensive care units

According to Sweden’s Intensive Care Register, 102 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care in the country on Tuesday.

Swedish news agency TT reports that this is a 15 percent increase on last week and the highest number since mid-June. However, largely thanks to vaccinations it it a lower number than last December, when more than 330 Covid patients were in intensive care around this time.

The patients’ median age is 63. TT reports that eight out of ten have an underlying risk factor, such as a chronic illness, and almost six out of ten (58 percent) are completely unvaccinated.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency on Tuesday published the first data since before the Christmas holidays on new confirmed Covid-19 infections. According to that, 1,294,560 people have so far tested positive, up from 1,273,313 confirmed cases by December 23rd.

