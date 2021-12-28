Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s new travel restrictions come into force

As of today, many foreign travellers need to show a negative Covid test to be allowed to enter Sweden, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated and regardless of which country they’re travelling from – non-EU, EU or any of the Nordic countries.

The test must have been carried out 48 hours before arriving in Sweden and the original test result document must be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, English or French.

Swedish citizens and foreign residents who can prove they live in Sweden are still among the categories of travellers who are exempt from showing a negative test. But note that a separate recommendation to get tested after arriving in Sweden still applies to everyone, regardless of whether or not they had to show a test result on the border.

Swedish vocabulary: a negative test – ett negativt test

IN STATS: Gun violence in Sweden in 2021

A total of 46 people have so far been killed in 335 shootings in Sweden in 2021, according to police figures cited by Swedish news agency TT on Tuesday. That’s close to Sweden’s yearly average over the past four years: 325 shootings and 44.25 deaths.

August was the peak month with 43 shootings across the country, followed by 40 shootings in October. This too is in line with previous years, with gun violence usually reaching a peak in summer and early autumn, writes TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a peak – en topp

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

One year (and a day) since Covid vaccinations began

A year ago yesterday, Sweden carried out its first Covid-19 vaccination. Gun-Britt Johnsson was the first person to get the jab at a care home in the town of Mjölby.

Sweden has not published any new data since the day before Christmas, but as of December 23rd, 7,737,026 people over the age of 12 had received their first dose of one of the Covid vaccines, and 7,346,375 people had received at least two doses.

A total of 2,318,300 people over the age of 18 had received three doses. The Local has put together a list of how to book your Covid booster dose in each Swedish region.

Swedish vocabulary: a jab – en spruta

400 passengers stuck on trains for eight hours in northern Sweden

Flight, train or car – any mode of travel could expect chaos and delays yesterday. The queue of cars from Denmark to Sweden reached several kilometres on Monday afternoon. Both Landvetter and Arlanda airports reported long queues due to technical glitches and a high number of people travelling back after Christmas.

And at Skellefteå in northern Sweden, two sleeper trains on their way north from Stockholm got stuck for more than eight hours after the power car broke down on the first train. In total, more than 400 passengers were stranded on board the trains.

Swedish vocabulary: a train – ett tåg