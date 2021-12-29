Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Postal delays after Covid outbreak

Around 10,000 households in the city of Borås, western Sweden, did not get their post on Monday after around 50 staff fell ill in a Covid outbreak, reports public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio P4’s local station in the Sjuhärad area.

“If there’s a problem in one area we try to deliver the mail to those who didn’t get it the first day,” Emma Riblom, spokesperson for postal company Postnord, told the radio.

Swedish vocabulary: a household – ett hushåll

Swedish clinic behind false Covid certificates goes bankrupt

The company that operated a clinic which issued false Covid certificates in Gothenburg has gone into liquidation, reports western Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

The clinic carried out PCR tests which cost 1,590-3,690 kronor each between December 2020 and January 2021, where the results could be used as travel certificates. But the tests were never analysed, and the money ended up in the bank account of the doctor who ran the company. The doctor was sentenced to a year in jail in July 2021.

According to the bankruptcy trustee, the company has debts amounting to 150,000 kronor, but the clinic’s bank account is said to be empty, reports the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: bankruptcy – konkurs

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

More than 100 Covid patients in Swedish intensive care units

The number of patients receiving intensive care for Covid-19 continued to rise in Sweden over Christmas and has now passed 100, the highest number since June.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency on Tuesday also published the first data since before Christmas on new confirmed Covid-19 infections. According to that, 1,294,560 people have so far tested positive, up from 1,273,313 confirmed cases by December 23rd.

Swedish vocabulary: highest – högsta

Malmö parents fined for keeping children home from school

Two parents in Malmö who refused to send their two children to school during large parts of the pandemic, arguing that the school had not taken proper Covid precautions, were threatened with fines by the local authority’s education officials if the children did not go to school.

The case went to court, which upheld the local authority’s decision, writes southern Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan. The parents will be fined 350 kronor per child for each day they don’t attend school. The fines will apply retroactively to some extent, which means that the parents will have to pay almost 17,000 kronor, writes TT.

Swedish vocabulary: parents – föräldrar

Dozens of travellers turned away at Swedish border

As of Tuesday, many foreign travellers need to show a negative Covid test to be allowed to enter Sweden, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated and regardless of which country they’re travelling from – non-EU, EU or any of the Nordic countries. The test must have been carried out 48 hours before arriving in Sweden and the document must be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, English or French.

Swedish citizens and foreign residents who can prove they live in Sweden are still among the categories of travellers who are exempt from showing a negative test. Border commuters can show either a vaccine pass or a week-old test.

Many were turned away at the border when the new rules came into effect. On Tuesday morning at around 10am, TT reported that police on the Öresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden had already denied entry to around 70-80 people arriving by car since midnight.

Swedish vocabulary: a border – en gräns