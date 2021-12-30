Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

How record electricity prices may hit your wallet

Homeowners can expected to pay around 4,000 kronor ($440) more for their electricity bill in the month of December, according to calculations by Swedish news agency TT. This comes after record electricity prices in Sweden and the rest of Europe earlier in the month.

The exact figure will of course depend on where in Sweden you live, what kind of electricity contract you have, and what kind of a house you own. The increased costs will mainly hit houseowners; apartments on the whole use comparatively less electricity and in some cases the power bill may even be footed by your housing association.

Swedish vocabulary: an electricity bill – en elräkning

Weather forecast: New Year’s Eve

The last day of the year is set to bring rain and fog to large parts of Sweden, apart from in the north where the snowfall may give way to a clear sky right around midnight.

According to national weather agency SMHI’s forecast, the weather may improve on New Year’s Day, with sunshine expected in large parts of Sweden, reports TT.

Swedish vocabulary: rain – regn

Sami communities apply for economic support

Twenty Sami “villages” – not a village in the traditional sense but rather an administrative community within a geographical area – in northern Sweden have applied for economic disaster relief from the Sami Parliament, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Norrbotten.

This is because the changing winters in recent years affect how the reindeer can find food. Warmer winters mean that a hard ice cover is formed when the snow melts, then freezes, which leaves the reindeer unable to dig for food. In some cases the reindeer herds have wandered off around 100 kilometres south in the search for ice-free lichen.

Swedish vocabulary: a reindeer herd – en renhjord

Hundreds of journeys delayed by new testing rules

At least 600 people travelling from Denmark have been denied entry to Sweden since the latter country introduced a new requirement for entry Covid-19 tests on December 28th, border police in southern Sweden confirmed to Danish newswire Ritzau.

The Swedish police did not give exact details on the number of Danish citizens who were among the refusals, but said they constituted the “considerable majority”.

Swedish vocabulary: Denmark – Danmark