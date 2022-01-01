Sweden in 2022: Key dates for your calendar

13 January: Swedish parliament reopens with leaders’ debate

The election year kicks off on the Thursday of the second week of the year, with the opening of parliament and a leaders’ debate. Expect the opposition Moderate, Sweden Democrat and Christian Democrat parties to blame Sweden’s current sky-high electricity prices on the decision to close down two nuclear power stations in 2020, five years earlier than planned, and also to push a hard line on criminal justice issues.

14 January. I am Zlatan opens in Swedish cinemas.

One of the most awaited Swedish films of 2021 was pushed forward into 2022. I am Zlatan is the film version of the autobiography of the star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ghostwritten by the Swedish journalist and thriller writer David Lagercrantz. Here’s the trailer.

31 January. Pandemic Law and law on infection restrictions in bars and restaurants expires (if not extended). At the end of January, the Pandemic Law and the temporary law empowering the Swedish authorities to impose special rules on establishments such as bars and restaurants are both set to expire, if, that is, parliament does not vote through a proposal made in November to extend it. The law empowers the authorities to, for example, limit the number of visitors, impose reduced opening times, or require other measures to reduce crowding. In November, the government proposed extending the law to the end of May. Voting through this extension before the deadline will be one of the more urgent pieces of parliamentary business.

12 February: 100 year anniversary of the Vasaloppet ski race.

The Vasaloppet, the 90km ski race from Sälen to Mora, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year with the Jubileumvasan.

Participants will have to dress up in the gear available back when the race began, with wooden skis and tightly woven woollen trousers. The main Vasaloppet race will take place as normal on March 6th.

31 May. Pandemic Law expires

If parliament does in January vote to extent the Pandemic Law and the law on infection controls in bars and restaurants, they are both set to expire at the end of May. If there’s a requirement they may well get extended once more, however.

17 April: Påsk

Sweden celebrates Easter on April 17th, although perhaps the most fun comes on Maundy Thursday (April 14th), when young boys and girls dress up as little witches and knock on doors in search of sweets.

2 June: Stockholm +50 environmental conference

Given the urgency of pushing the world’s nations to up their climate ambitions in time for Cop 27 in November, the 50th anniversary memorial conference for the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, in Stockholm in 1972, dubbed the ‘First Earth Summit’, will take on more than symbolic importance.

9 July: 100 years of self-governance on Åland

On July 9, Åland, the Swedish-speaking Baltic island and archipelago, celebrates the 100th anniversary of self-governance. The island and the surrounding archipelago are part of Finland, but arguably have closer links to Sweden. The islands are holding a succession of events celebrating their literature, art and culture, which can be found at the Visit Åland tourist page.

28 July: postal voting begins in Swedish election

From 28th July, Swedish overseas voters can begin sending in their postal votes, marking the official start of voting in the election.

Sunday, 11 September: Swedish election

On September 11, voting booths open across Sweden for the election proper. Swedes will be voting on whether to give the ruling Social Democrats a third term, or whether instead to empower the centre-right parties to form a government with the support of the far-right Sweden Democrats.

In 2018, the prospect of the Sweden Democrat breakthrough drew feverish coverage from the international media. Will that happen a second time? Will having Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, at the head be enough to reinvigorate the Social Democrats, or are they too tired to keep their position?

While only Swedish citizens over the age of 18 can vote in the national election, for municipal and county council elections, voting is open to anyone of voting age who has been registered as a Swedish resident for three consecutive days before the election day.

21 November. COP 27 held in Egypt.

The COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow at the start of November, kicked the big issue, nations’ inadequate plans to cut carbon emissions, on to the next year’s meeting in Egypt, meaning that 2022 is the year the ambition to limit global heating to 1.5C will be either narrowly met or missed, probably forever.