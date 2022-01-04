Covid-19 vaccine bookings: Stockholm opens boosters for all adults

Stockholmers who have the app Alltid Öppet on their phone will be sent a text message when it is their turn to get the jab, which will be six months after they got their second dose (or five months for over-65s). They are then advised by the region to book a slot using the app.

If you do not have the app but have a Swedish personnummer, you should call one of these numbers (available in ten languages, including English) to book your vaccine. Note that you will then need to keep track of when you’re eligible for a booster dose yourself.

If you don’t have a personnummer, the region advises you to contact a doctor’s office (vårdcentral) or visit a mobile vaccination unit during drop-in hours. Again, you have to keep track of when you can get the booster, and you may be turned away if six months haven’t passed.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The Covid vaccine, including the booster dose, is free for everyone who lives in Sweden. If you got your first two vaccinations abroad, inform the vaccination staff that you are there for a booster dose (påfyllnadsdos in Swedish) and bring documentation of your first two doses.

Several Swedish regions have already opened booster vaccinations to over-18s who got their first dose six months ago, and the Kalmar region has cut the wait to five months. Here’s a full list of how to book your booster in each of Sweden’s 21 regions.