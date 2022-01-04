Six-week wait for Swedish Covid vaccine passes by post

In November, before Sweden introduced a requirement to show a vaccine pass at many public events, the waiting time for postal applications was between around five and eight days.

But since then it has snowballed, with delays of up to six weeks for those who don’t have a Swedish electronic ID.

EXPLAINED: How to get your Covid-19 vaccine pass in Sweden

Applying online with an electronic ID takes minutes, but the option is not available to large parts of the population, for example people without a Swedish identity number, the personnummer, who instead have to fill in a paper form and send it in by post.

The eHealth Agency told Dagens Nyheter that it has only processed around half of more than 130,000 postal applications it has received since November 17th. It said it expects waiting times to go down in the future, as it hires more staff and rolls out new technical solutions.

Some groups of people have not been able to apply for a vaccine pass at all since they were launched in July.

But as The Local reported just before Christmas, people who got vaccinated in Sweden will be able to apply for a Covid-19 vaccine pass from January. The exact procedure depends on in which region you live – you can read more about how to apply HERE.

Sweden is also set to launch a new service which will allow residents who got vaccinated overseas to apply for a vaccine pass. It is now expected to be ready by February 1st at the latest.