Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish foreign minister in Washington to discuss Russia and Ukraine

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde is in Washington today to discuss “Russia’s actions and the situation around Ukraine”.

Linde is meeting Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, and Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights of the United States.

The trip comes after Russia last month said it wanted a written guarantee that Sweden and Finland, together with other neighbouring nations, not be admitted to Nato.

Every expectant mother tests positive for Covid-19 in Gothenburg ward

All of the people admitted to the maternity ward at Sahlgrenska University Hospital East have tested positive for Covid.-19, underlining the current spread in society.

”For the first time since the start of the pandemic, all patients in the entire maternity unit have tested positive for Covid-19. Almost none of those who became ill with Covid-19 were vaccinated,” the hospital wrote on social media.

All patients at the hospital are tested on arrival and then again three days later.

Police in Sweden have reported 23 people for faking vaccine passes

In the month since vaccination passes came into use in Sweden for large events, police have reported 23 cases of people using fake vaccination passes or attempting to use someone else’s to get into a venue or event. According to data given to SVT, there have been six reported cases of fake vaccination passes and 17 of people using someone else’s pass.

“The number of reports is relatively low, but we have to assume that there’s a large hidden number of cases which haven’t been reported, as [arrangers] might just choose to turn away people and not call the police,” Lotta Mauritzson, at the police’s fraud centre, told SVT.

Sweden’s Moderate Party remove First Aid kit song from Instagram after sister duo’s protest

Sweden’s centre-right Moderate Party have removed a cover of Willie Nelson’s On the road again by the Swedish folk-pop duo First Aid Kit from the Instagram account of Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, after Johanna and Klara Söderberg, the two sisters in the duo, complained that their music had been used without permission.

“We want nothing to do with you. We believe in an inclusive society and believe that your politics contributes to the opposite of that,” the sisters write on Twitter.

Hej @moderaterna!

Fråga gärna innan ni använder vår musik i era kanaler. Vi hade sagt nej.

Vi tar kraftigt avstånd från er. Vi tror på ett inkluderande samhälle, och anser att er politik bidrar till motsatsen. https://t.co/qdAqt1tzKb — First Aid Kit (@FirstAidKitBand) January 5, 2022

High diesel prices “an important market signal”: Swedish energy minister

Sweden’s new energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar has defended the spiralling diesel prices in Sweden by arguing that they will prompt the market to increase supplies of biodiesel, arguing that the “reduction requirement’, which forces fuel retailers to mix in gradually larger proportions of biodiesel in their fuel will initially push up prices at the pump, but will later boost Sweden’s production of biofuel.