Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>Over 900 Covid-19 patients in hospital - more expected soon</strong></p><p>On Wednesday this week, around 940 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in Swedish hospitals, with 114 of these patients in intensive care. This is according to figures released by the National Board of Health and Welfare <em>(Socialstyrelsen)</em>, updated on Wednesdays.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>This is an increase of 255 patients since last week.</p><p>"The situation is stressful," Johan Bratt, chief medical officer for Region Stockholm told newswire TT. On Thursday, there were 267 Covid-19 patients being treated in Stockholm, 32 of which were in intensive care.</p><p>He describes three factors making the situation difficult for healthcare services: an increase in Covid-19 patients, high pressure on the health services already due to other infections such as influenza, and health workers taking time off because of illness or "vab" - caring for children who are ill.</p><p>"This means that those who are healthy have to work even harder," he says. Pressure on healthcare from Covid-19 patients is expected to increase further in coming weeks.</p><p>"When spread of infection increases it takes around two weeks before we see it in healthcare," Bratt says.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary: </strong><em>en ökning</em> - an increase</p><p><strong>Explosion in Malmö on Thursday night</strong></p><p>A detonation occured in the Limhamn area of Malmö at around 11pm last night, TT reports.</p><p>"We had a lot of phone calls about a very loud bang. With help of information from witnesses, we managed to find a car which had been damaged," says Patric Fors, police press spokesperson.</p><p>The explosion occured close to an apartment building. Reports do not suggest that anyone has been injured in connection with the explosion.</p><p>The area has been closed off and national bomb control services have been sent to the site, alongside police technicians.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary: </strong><em>en smäll - </em>a bang</p><p><strong>SMHI issues skid risk warning for Swedish west coast</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/varning-for-ishalka-kan-stalla-till-problem-i-morgontrafiken">SVT reports</a> that SMHI have announced a yellow warning for a skid risk due to ice along the coast of the western region of Götaland. The ice is caused by rain falling on cold road surfaces after a chilly night.</p><p>The risk may affect drivers this morning, says Katarina Andersson, meteorologist at SMHI: the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.</p><p>The skid risk may cause traffic to be slower than usual and could make it harder to reach some areas if accidents occur. There is also a risk for delays to public transport, SVT reports.</p><p>SMHI's warning spans from 4am to 11am today. Later in the day, temperatures are expected to rise, which will cause the roads to warm up and the ice to melt.</p><div class="nyh_article__main"><div class="nyh_article-body lp_body"><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> <em>ishalka </em>- ice causing a skid risk</p></div></div>
