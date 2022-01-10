Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

<p><strong>Thousands of vaccine doses thrown away in northern Sweden</strong></p><p>More than 6,250 vaccine doses had to be thrown away in Luleå, after a power blackout exposed the doses to too high temperatures, reports the TT newswire, citing local media.</p><p>However, it won’t affect vaccinations that are set to be carried out in the coming week, a regional official told northern Swedish public broadcaster SVT Nyheter Norrbotten.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> throw away – <em>slänga</em></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Swedish security police respond to criticism over PM’s cleaner</strong></p><p>Sweden’s security police, Säpo, said they are looking into a possible need for changing their rules after a cleaner was <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20220109/police-raided-swedish-pms-house-and-seized-illegal-immigrant-cleaner/">seized by police</a> at Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s house. The woman lacked a valid work permit and had been working illegally in Sweden since receiving a deportation order in the spring of 2020.</p><p>Andersson had already moved from her house in Nacka to the official prime ministerial residence in central Stockholm a few days before the incident. Säpo said it would now look into tightening its checks on people working for senior politicians in their private homes.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> security police – <em>säkerhetspolis</em></p><p><strong>Hot, hot, hot! Sweden’s property market in stats</strong></p><p>Sweden’s property market was hotter than ever last year, according to property site <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171122/untranslatable-swedish-words-vocabulary-sfi-class/">Hemnet</a>. It said that the difference between the asking price and the closing price of a detached home was 8.9 percent in 2021, the highest since its records began in 2013.</p><p>The price of apartments meanwhile increased 7.3 percent from the point they were advertised on Hemnet to the point when the buyer signed the contract and paid.</p><p>The increases were the highest in Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna: 28 percent for a detached home and 29 percent for an apartment. Apartments were followed by Skellefteå, with a 17 percent increase from asking price to closing price. The tech boom in Skellefteå, on the northern coast of Sweden, has <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211220/meet-the-foreigners-moving-to-swedens-far-north-to-turn-industry-green/">attracted a lot of new arrivals</a> in recent years.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> closing price – <em>slutpris</em></p><p><strong>Swedish royals test positive for Covid-19 – again</strong></p><p>Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20220109/swedish-crown-princess-and-prince-catch-covid-19-for-the-second-time/">have both tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time</a>.</p><p>Sweden’s Royal Court announced that Prince Daniel had tested positive in a press release issued on Sunday, while Crown Princess Victoria’s second infection was revealed in another release on Saturday.</p><p>The royal couple, who are both fully vaccinated, first tested positive for the virus in March last year, and have only mild symptoms.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> mild symptoms –<em> milda symtom/symptom</em></p>
