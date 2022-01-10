Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Thousands of vaccine doses thrown away in northern Sweden

More than 6,250 vaccine doses had to be thrown away in Luleå, after a power blackout exposed the doses to too high temperatures, reports the TT newswire, citing local media.

However, it won’t affect vaccinations that are set to be carried out in the coming week, a regional official told northern Swedish public broadcaster SVT Nyheter Norrbotten.

Swedish vocabulary: throw away – slänga

Swedish security police respond to criticism over PM’s cleaner

Sweden’s security police, Säpo, said they are looking into a possible need for changing their rules after a cleaner was seized by police at Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s house. The woman lacked a valid work permit and had been working illegally in Sweden since receiving a deportation order in the spring of 2020.

Andersson had already moved from her house in Nacka to the official prime ministerial residence in central Stockholm a few days before the incident. Säpo said it would now look into tightening its checks on people working for senior politicians in their private homes.

Swedish vocabulary: security police – säkerhetspolis

Hot, hot, hot! Sweden’s property market in stats

Sweden’s property market was hotter than ever last year, according to property site Hemnet. It said that the difference between the asking price and the closing price of a detached home was 8.9 percent in 2021, the highest since its records began in 2013.

The price of apartments meanwhile increased 7.3 percent from the point they were advertised on Hemnet to the point when the buyer signed the contract and paid.

The increases were the highest in Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna: 28 percent for a detached home and 29 percent for an apartment. Apartments were followed by Skellefteå, with a 17 percent increase from asking price to closing price. The tech boom in Skellefteå, on the northern coast of Sweden, has attracted a lot of new arrivals in recent years.

Swedish vocabulary: closing price – slutpris

Swedish royals test positive for Covid-19 – again

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have both tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Sweden’s Royal Court announced that Prince Daniel had tested positive in a press release issued on Sunday, while Crown Princess Victoria’s second infection was revealed in another release on Saturday.

The royal couple, who are both fully vaccinated, first tested positive for the virus in March last year, and have only mild symptoms.

Swedish vocabulary: mild symptoms – milda symtom/symptom