Two Swedish party leaders test positive for Covid-19

Green Party Leader Per Bolund announced via Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

“This morning I took a rapid test for Covid-19 which was positive, and I will therefore be quarantining myself in accordance with Public Health Agency recommendations,” he said.

Bolund’s press secretary Michael Norberg Tot told newswire TT: “He was symptom-free yesterday, and is feeling well today as well, but took a rapid test which showed he was infected. He has booked a PCR test to confirm infection.”

On Wednesday, Bolund took part in a meeting with other party leaders with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson – who has tested negative – alongside Centre Party Leader Annie Lööf, who has also tested positive.

“Everyone at the meeting was symptom-free, and kept a distance of over two metres,” the Green Party told newswire TT. Green Party spokesperson Märta Stenevi also took part in the meeting, and has tested negative. Other party officials who were involved in Wednesday’s meeting have tested negative and are in isolation.

Lööf announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 that evening, saying: “I feel completely symptom-free, but tested positive this evening via a rapid test.”

She further explained that she chose to test herself after someone who she had met at the end of last week began to show symptoms and tested positive.

“I am following the recommendations in place, isolating myself and my family, and will take a PCR test as soon as there are available times. As I said, I’m doing fine and have no symptoms, but I trust the rapid test and am limiting my contacts to my family.”

Lööf and Bolund were both in parliament on Wednesday for the first party leader debate of the year.