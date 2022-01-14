Strong winds across Sweden cause traffic chaos

TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Travel newsWeather

Share this article
Strong winds across Sweden cause traffic chaos
Strong winds have blown over trees in Skåne, causing a traffic accident in Kristianstad municipality. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Many areas of Sweden are reporting strong winds, which have led to cancelled train services as well as traffic accidents.

Strong winds across Sweden on Thursday night and Friday morning have caused cancellations and delays in train services, TT reports.

The train company Vy has cancelled all services between Kiruna-Narvik, as well as Östersund-Storlien until Friday morning. SJ has also cancelled services west of Östersund.

In southern Sweden, Trafikverket has cancelled services on many routes due to strong winds. These include services between Nässjö-Vetlanda, Ystad-Simrishamn and Kristianstad-Karlskrona starting at 4am on Friday morning.

Train services are expected to start up again at noon on Friday for some services, with others recommencing at 4am on Saturday.

P4 Väst reports that in western Sweden, services are not running between Uddevalla and Borås, as well as on the Bohus line. Ferry traffic is also affected.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Strong winds have also blown a number of trees down in Skåne, one of which has caused a traffic accident in Kristianstad municipality. A tree was blown over on to the road, where three people stopped to saw it into pieces and were hit by a car driving into the tree, police reports state. They have now been taken to hospital by ambulance.

In Gotland, the wind caused multiple power cuts on Thursday night and early on Friday morning, local media reports. At one point, 3,000 households had no power. 4,600 households had no power for just over an hour on Thursday night.

The winds currently affecting Sweden are part of the same storms which have been causing flooding, traffic problems and school closures in northern Sweden over the past few days.

“Even though it’s most windy in the mountains, there will also be difficult weather on lower terrain, and it looks like this will continue throughout Friday,” Alexandra Ohlsson, a meteorologist at SMHI, told newswire TT.

“There will also be extremely strong gusts of wind in some areas, like Skåne,” she continued.

The weather should be calmer on Saturday, Ohlsson says: “What we’re seeing now is the end of the bad weather. The wind is going to culminate in the south. Snowfall will decrease during the afternoon and evening, and Saturday will be much calmer.”

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Families suffer’: Irish family held at Swedish airport over missing Covid tests

‘Families suffer’: Irish family held at Swedish airport over missing Covid tests

UK government to relax Covid testing rules for arrivals from Europe

UK government to relax Covid testing rules for arrivals from Europe

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

Hundreds of journeys delayed by new Swedish and Danish Covid-19 testing rules

Hundreds of journeys delayed by new Swedish and Danish Covid-19 testing rules

Reader question: Which Covid tests are accepted for travel to Sweden?

FOR MEMBERS

Readers’ best tips for travelling to and from Sweden during the holidays

FOR MEMBERS

KEY POINTS: What Sweden’s new Covid travel restrictions mean for you

Sweden to bar vaccinated foreign tourists without negative Covid test