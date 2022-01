In stats: How Omicron is affecting Swedish sick leave

The Omicron outbreak in Sweden is reflected not only in a high infection rate but also in the amount of sick leave people are claiming from the Social Insurance Agency.

Last week the number of applications for sick leave (sjukpenning) increased to 40,000 last week, from 27,000 the week before, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Applications for disease carrier’s allowance (smittbärarpenning) meanwhile grew to 11,000 last week, the highest weekly number yet. This is a benefit paid to people who are unable to work because they may be infected with a contagious illness, for example people who are recommended to quarantine because a family member tested positive.

There were 89,000 vabbing applications – staying at home to look after a sick child – almost double that of the second week of 2021, but far below the record levels in the early pandemic, when more than 191,000 parents applied for vab in a single week.

Swedish vocabulary: contagious – smittsam

Swedish parliament cuts number of MPs over Covid concerns

The Swedish parliament has again agreed to lower the number of members allowed in the chamber at the same time. That means that a maximum of 249 members of parliament will be allowed to take part in votes, down from the standard 349 MPs.

The number of seats will be allocated in proportion to how many seats the eight parties usually have. Between March 2020 and September 2021, only 55 MPs were permitted in the chamber at the same time, but the rules were relaxed after the summer hiatus.

Everyone present in the chamber is urged to wear a face mask.

The decision comes amid rising Omicron infections in Sweden, and after three party leaders tested positive for Covid-19 after a vote and meetings in parliament last week.

Swedish vocabulary: a member of parliament – en riksdagsledamot

Sweden limits public events to 500 people

The Swedish government has formally decided to cap the maximum number of people allowed at indoor public events to 500, which will come into force on Wednesday. But if the area can be sectioned off into smaller areas, the cap will apply to each section.

People holding private events in public venues will not be allowed to invite more than 20 people, with the exception of funerals where a maximum of 50 will be allowed.

Covid vaccine passes are required at events attended by more than 50 people.

Swedish vocabulary: an event – ett evenemang

Which Swedish banks let foreign citizens apply for a BankID?

New BankID rules mean that many foreigners will no longer be able to apply for one online. And some banks have as a result blocked the service entirely for those who don’t hold a Swedish passport or national ID – which are only available to Swedish citizens.

Most other banks, however, are still able to help foreign citizens who wish to apply for BankID, by for example instead verifying their identity at an in-person meeting. The Local contacted all banks in Sweden to find out what their current rules are.

Swedish vocabulary: a passport – ett pass