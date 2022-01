Swedish public sector crying out for IT talent

The Swedish public sector reports that it is getting more and more difficult to find staff to fill a skills gap, reports Publikt, a magazine published by the ST trade union.

In autumn 2021, 68 percent of state sector employees told the Swedish Agency for Government Employers’ survey that they had a shortage of suitable applicants. That’s up from 44 percent the year before, writes Publikt, and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Digital skills are sorely needed. As many as 39 percent of employers said they had a shortage of system developers and system administrators, and 27 percent reported a shortage of IT staff in areas such as operation, maintenance and support.

Swedish vocabulary: a system developer – en systemutvecklare

Swedish hospital files report to watchdog after woman and baby die

The University Hospital in Linköping has reported itself to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate after a woman died while giving birth to her third baby, who also died.

In a statement, it said the woman had “another complicating illness” and during the last part of the delivery the child died. The medical team then attributed the woman’s own symptoms as sorrow over losing her baby, but later discovered serious internal bleeding.

“She underwent surgery and extensive attempts to stabilise the circulation, but her life could not be saved and she died,” said the hospital in the statement.

Swedish vocabulary: Health and Social Care Inspectorate – Inspektionen för vård och omsorg (IVO)

Omicron outbreak among Gotland troops

The Swedish Armed Forces have reported a “so far fairly small outbreak” among soldiers stationed on the island of Gotland.

Fredrik Marmerfeldt, head of healthcare at the Visby garrison on Gotland, told the TT news agency that they would be doing their own testing so as not to put too much pressure on the local healthcare system, and to get results faster.

Gotland is, like many other regions in Sweden, struggling to cope with an increased demand on testing. TT reports that the Baltic Sea island last week confirmed 1,001 new cases which is a significantly higher figure than before – it has had around 7,000 confirmed cases in total during the pandemic.

Swedish vocabulary: an outbreak – ett utbrott

Sweden scraps negative Covid test for foreigners from some countries

Less than four weeks after it was introduced, Sweden will later this week scrap the Covid test requirement for foreign visitors from some countries, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

Since December 28th, foreign citizens (with some exceptions, such as residents of Sweden or people travelling for urgent family reasons) have had to show a negative test to be allowed into the country, regardless of country of departure or vaccination status. But the entry rules that applied prior to this will be brought back on Friday, meaning Covid vaccine passes will again be used.

Swedish vocabulary: four weeks – fyra veckor