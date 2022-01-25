Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden perceived as one of world’s least corrupt nations

Sweden is seen as one of the least corrupt countries in the world – sharing second place with Norway and Singapore, and behind Denmark, Finland and New Zealand in the top spot in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index for 2021.

But the organisation warns of an increased risk of corruption in Sweden’s public and private sectors. In an interview with the DN newspaper, the head of Transparency International Sweden’s board highlights accusations that the government has been withholding certain documents from the Coronavirus Commission’s ongoing probe into how Sweden handled the pandemic.

Swedish vocabulary: transparency – usually insyn or transparens when it refers to doing things in the open without secrets. When transparency describes, say, it being possible to see through a window, the correct Swedish word is genomskinlighet.

Could Sweden ban e-scooters from parking on pavements?

The Swedish government wants to ban the parking of electric scooters on pavements and bicycle lanes unless there are designated parking spots, reports Swedish public radio broadcaster SR’s news programme Ekot on Tuesday morning.

If approved, the bill is set to come into force on August 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: an electric scooter – en elsparkcykel

Swedish newspaper’s follow-up story on foreign teachers at IES

Swedish newspaper Expressen has published a new article about free-school chain IES (Internationella Engelska Skolan – International English School), citing The Local’s recent investigative article with interviews with several foreign teachers.

“IES has received harsh criticism from students and parents for the strict dress code in its primary schools,” writes Expressen, which also interviews IES representatives and teachers in its own article.

“The dress code has however been seen as attractive for some and IES attracts parents and children with pledges of order, good results and teachers with English as their first language. However, many of the immigrant teachers speak of low salaries and broken promises, which Richard Orange at The Local was first to report,” it writes.

Swedish vocabulary: an attractive unique selling point – ett dragplåster

Thousands of people queueing for surgery in Sweden

Swedish hospitals usually carry out around 560,000 operations in a normal year. That figure had already dropped by 133,000 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and then kept falling – ending up at 169,000 fewer operations in 2021, reports the TT newswire.

Although it varies between regions, the main problem now is not a limited number of ICU beds, but rather staff shortages because a lot of staff are at home with Covid, quarantining because a family member is ill, or looking after a sick child.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus