Half of Stockholm trains cancelled on Saturday due to staff illness
File photo of the Stockholm City commuter train station. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Half of all trains in, to and via Stockholm have been cancelled between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning due to staff illness.

The Swedish Transport Administration said that the decision would affect railway traffic in the capital between Saturday 2pm and Sunday 4am.

Its press officer Bengt Olsson said they had “never before had to cancel this many departures because of staff shortages due to illness, despite two years of a pandemic”.

The cancellations will affect long-distance trains as well as regional trains, commuter trains and freight trains. The mainly concern trains in Stockholm, but could also affect departures from other places in Sweden on their way to or through the city.

The Transport Administration explained the reason behind the decision as not being able to operate train traffic at full capacity and wanting to avoid leaving trains standing still.

You can keep up to date with train departures on the Transport Administration’s website or via each operator, for example SJ for long-distance trains or SL for commuter trains.

Record-high infection rates due to the ongoing Omicron outbreak in Sweden have caused staff shortages in many sectors, including hospitals and schools. This is because of people being infected themselves, or having to quarantine as a close-contact case.

