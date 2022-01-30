Swedish-Danish Øresund bridge reopens as storm winds abate

Øresund Bridge
Øresund Bridge carries motor and railway traffic and connects Sweden and Denmark.(Photo: Janus Langhorn/imagebank.sweden.se)
The Øresund Bridge, which links Sweden and Denmark, reopened on Sunday morning after being forced to close for safety reasons due to strong winds from storm Malik, which is currently battering northern Europe.

However, wind-sensitive vehicles were advised against crossing the combined highway and railway bridge due to still-strong winds, the consortium operating the bridge wrote on Twitter.

Hurricane-force winds were measured on several occasions during the evening and overnight, it said.

The bridge reopened at around 9.10am after closing to all traffic in both directions at 7pm on Saturday, Ritzau news agency reported earlier.

