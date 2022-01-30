Swedish-Danish Øresund bridge reopens as storm winds abate

However, wind-sensitive vehicles were advised against crossing the combined highway and railway bridge due to still-strong winds, the consortium operating the bridge wrote on Twitter.

Trafikinfo: Øresundsbron er endelig åben/öppen igen efter lukning pga. stormen Malik. Vid högbron uppmättes orkanbyar vid flera tillfällen under kvällen och natten. Det blåser fortsatt kraftigt och vindkänsliga avråds från att köra över förbindelsen. Tack för tålamodet! — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) January 30, 2022

Hurricane-force winds were measured on several occasions during the evening and overnight, it said.

The bridge reopened at around 9.10am after closing to all traffic in both directions at 7pm on Saturday, Ritzau news agency reported earlier.