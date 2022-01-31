What names do Swedish parents give their newborn babies?

Is this an Alice, a Liam or possibly a Ted? Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT
New statistics reveal the most popular baby names in Sweden.

If a Swede had a baby girl in 2021, chances are they named her Alice.

For the sixth year in a row, the name made the top of national number crunchers Statistics Sweden’s list.

A total of 706 girls in Sweden were named Alice in 2021.

The name was followed by Maja (681 girls) and Vera (674). Maja has made Sweden’s top-ten list almost every year in the past two decades, but Vera climbed from 13th spot in a year.

Noah is the most popular name for boys, with 745 newborn boys named Noah last year. It was followed by William (726) – a long-runner which has topped the top-ten list a whopping eight times since 1999.

A total of 683 boys were named Liam, the third most popular name.

FAMILY LIFE IN SWEDEN:

The names that made the biggest leaps last year were Alba for 247 girls – which claimed 51st place despite never before having made the top-100 most popular names – and Ted, which jumped from 94th to 55th spot thanks to 265 newborn boys being given the name.

The most popular names for newborn girls in Sweden in 2021:

1. Alice

2. Maja

3. Vera

4. Alma

5. Selma

6. Elsa

7. Lilly

8. Ella

9. Astrid

10. Wilma

The most popular names for newborn boys in Sweden in 2021:

1. Noah

2. William

3. Liam

4. Hugo

5. Lucas

6. Adam

7. Oliver

8. Matteo

9. Frans

10. Elias

