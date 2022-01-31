What names do Swedish parents give their newborn babies?

If a Swede had a baby girl in 2021, chances are they named her Alice.
For the sixth year in a row, the name made the top of national number crunchers Statistics Sweden’s list.
A total of 706 girls in Sweden were named Alice in 2021.
The name was followed by Maja (681 girls) and Vera (674). Maja has made Sweden’s top-ten list almost every year in the past two decades, but Vera climbed from 13th spot in a year.
Noah is the most popular name for boys, with 745 newborn boys named Noah last year. It was followed by William (726) – a long-runner which has topped the top-ten list a whopping eight times since 1999.
A total of 683 boys were named Liam, the third most popular name.
The names that made the biggest leaps last year were Alba for 247 girls – which claimed 51st place despite never before having made the top-100 most popular names – and Ted, which jumped from 94th to 55th spot thanks to 265 newborn boys being given the name.
The most popular names for newborn girls in Sweden in 2021:
1. Alice
2. Maja
3. Vera
4. Alma
5. Selma
6. Elsa
7. Lilly
8. Ella
9. Astrid
10. Wilma
The most popular names for newborn boys in Sweden in 2021:
1. Noah
2. William
3. Liam
4. Hugo
5. Lucas
6. Adam
7. Oliver
8. Matteo
9. Frans
10. Elias
