How to get a Swedish Covid vaccine pass if you got vaccinated abroad

Foreign-vaccinated Swedish residents may soon be able to attend events requiring a vaccine pass. Photo: Pär Bäckström/TT
Starting February 1st, foreign residents who got vaccinated in a third country are able to get a Swedish Covid vaccine pass. But where can they apply, who is eligible, and how does the process work?
The Local
1 February 2022
15:09 CET
Updated
1 February 2022
16:45 CET
Hi, it would be really interesting to know if one could get a Swedish vaccine pass if only third dose is administrated in Sweden. First 2 in another EU country. Information in public sources only describes similar cases for third countries.
Maybe someone had such experience? Thanks