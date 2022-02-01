EXPLAINED: How do I get a Swedish digital mailbox?

More than half of Sweden’s adult population have a digital mailbox, and they are even required to access some services such as the Swedish Covid-19 vaccination certificate for foreign-vaccinated residents.

How does it work?

A digital mailbox – or digital brevlåda in Swedish – is a place for you to receive post from authorities, regions and municipalities digitally. With some digital mailboxes, you can also receive post from private companies, such as invoices, payslips and recepits.

They are meant to be secure, as you must authenticate yourself with digital ID (such as BankID), and easy to access.

There are four types of digital mailbox you can choose from:

Kivra

e-Boks

Digimail

Min myndighetspost (only for post from the public sector)

All four types of digital mailbox are free and offer essentially the same service, except Min myndighetspost, which only offers post from the public sector. Kivra, Digimail and e-Boks all offer apps in Swedish and English.

Who can get one?

Anyone over the age of 18 with a Swedish digital ID such as BankID or Freja e-ID can get a digital mailbox.

In practice, this means that you must have a Swedish personal number, as this is a prerequisite for a Swedish digital ID.

How can I apply?

You apply directly to the digital mailbox of your choosing, a process which usually takes no more than a few minutes.

You will be asked for your personal number, your phone number and your email address. Once you have provided the digital mailbox service with this information, you will authenticate yourself with your digital ID, and that’s it – you have a digital mailbox.

What can I do with it?

Depending on the service you choose, you will – as well as reading your post – also be able to sign contracts and pay invoices directly via your digital mailbox. You can also choose to deregister your digital postbox from any specific sender if you would rather receive paper post for any reason.

You can also receive digital receipts and upload your own documents to the mailbox for safekeeping, if you wish.

You are responsible for reading your digital post, which means you are responsible for ensuring that you have access to the internet and a computer or smartphone. You will usually receive an email or text message informing you when you receive new post.