KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Sweden in February?

Vaccine passes for residents vaccinated abroad

Vaccination certificates for Swedish residents who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in third countries are available from February 1st in Stockholm, and March 1st in Malmö, Gothenburg and Luleå.

Applicants must visit a service office in person in order to apply for the certificate.

Sweden currently uses vaccine passes at public events with more than 50 attendees, as well as for travel, but the government has granted the Public Health Agency the power to extend vaccine passes to restaurants and other venues, if it believes it is necessary.

The service is available to those with a registered address in Sweden, and a digital mailbox.

Government may start lifting restrictions

Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a press conference on January 26th that Sweden may lift most of its Covid restrictions starting February 9th, if the ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant peaks by then and the vaccination rate continues to increase.

Sweden’s restrictions currently include, among other measures, mandatory Covid vaccine passes at public events with more than 50 people, 11pm closing time for bars and restaurants, a maximum number of people per square metre in shops, and an entry ban for many non-EU arrivals. Adults are also recommended to work from home, limit their close contacts and wear a face mask on crowded public transport.

The government and health authorities have not specified which restrictions could be eased on February 9th, saying only that they will be lifted in steps – not all at once – and that a more detailed plan will be presented this week.

Last Coronavirus Commission report due

The Coronavirus Commission, or Coronakommissionen, was set up by Sweden’s government in June 2020 to investigate the country’s handling of the pandemic. Headed by the judge Mats Melin, the commission’s investigation has been divided into three parts.

The first report, published in December 2020, focused on health and elderly care during the pandemic. It criticised failings at both government and care home level. The second report, published in October 2021, criticised the measures Sweden had taken as being both inadequate and too late.

The third report, which is due to be published on February 25th, will tie all of the commission’s findings together and give an overall assessment of what Sweden did wrong and what needs to be improved.

Sweden’s government was accused of a cover-up earlier in January, with the commission complaining that it had still not been given the minutes or records from crucial meetings, and the Swedish Government Offices, or regeringskansliet, claiming that no such records existed.

Valentine’s Day

February 14th is Valentine’s Day, or Alla hjärtans dag (“All hearts’ day”). Valentine’s Day is a relatively recent import to Sweden so it’s not always celebrated among couples, but make sure to check with your partner before you forego a card this year.

School holiday dates for February

February school holiday dates or sportlov in Sweden vary depending on where in the country you live, but will consist of one week between February 14th and March 13th.

Here are the dates for 2022 in some of Sweden’s major cities: