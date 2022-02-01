Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

<p><strong>Sweden cuts booster dose wait to three months</strong></p><p>Sweden’s Public Health Agency has given regions the go-ahead to shorten the interval between the second and third dose of the Covid vaccine from five to three months.</p><p>More than 45 percent of over-18s in Sweden have been given a booster dose, but the agency said it wanted to speed up the process amid a sharp rise in Covid infections. The decision comes three weeks after the country reduced the booster waiting time from six months.</p><p>Sweden uses half a dose of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine or a full dose of Pfizer/Biontech’s Comirnaty as the third dose. The latter is recommended for under-31s.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> the third dose –<em> den tredje dosen</em></p><p><strong>Police wrap up investigation into fatal Gothenburg blast</strong></p><p>An explosion in an apartment block in Gothenburg, which made global headlines last autumn, was likely caused by a fuel air explosion, a police probe has found. Traces of petrol were found at the scene, but there were no signs of any explosive device having detonated.</p><p>The main suspect behind the blast, who had been due to be evicted from the building on the same day, was <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20211006/gothenburg-apartment-blast-suspect-found-dead/">found dead days later</a> with suicide believed to be the cause of death.</p><p>Police would not comment when approached by the TT news agency on Monday whether the explosion is believed to have been a deliberate act or some kind of accident.</p><p>A woman died and at least 15 people needed hospital care after the blast.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> petrol – <em>bensin</em></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>New statistics reveal most popular baby names in Sweden</strong></p><p>If a Swede had a baby in 2021, chances are they named them Alice or Noah.</p><p>A total of 706 girls in Sweden were named Alice in 2021. For the sixth year in a row, the name made the top of national number crunchers Statistics Sweden’s list.</p><p>Noah was the most popular name for boys, with 745 newborn Noahs last year.</p><p>See <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20220131/what-names-do-swedish-parents-give-their-newborn-babies/">the top-ten list here</a>.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> a name – <em>ett namn</em></p><p><strong>Man suspected of flying drone over King and Queen’s home in Sweden</strong></p><p>A man who was arrested on suspicion of flying a drone over the residence of the King and Queen of Sweden has been released, but <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20220201/man-suspected-of-flying-drone-over-king-and-queens-home-in-sweden/">is still formally considered a suspect</a>, said the prosecutor in charge of the case.</p><p>Swedish police did not confirm the nationality of the man, who newspaper Aftonbladet identified as a Russian man in his 40s, who was arrested around 1pm on Sunday near Drottningholm Palace. The prosecutor confirmed he was a foreign national.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> a palace –<em> ett slott</em></p>
