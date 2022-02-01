Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden cuts booster dose wait to three months

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has given regions the go-ahead to shorten the interval between the second and third dose of the Covid vaccine from five to three months.

More than 45 percent of over-18s in Sweden have been given a booster dose, but the agency said it wanted to speed up the process amid a sharp rise in Covid infections. The decision comes three weeks after the country reduced the booster waiting time from six months.

Sweden uses half a dose of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine or a full dose of Pfizer/Biontech’s Comirnaty as the third dose. The latter is recommended for under-31s.

Swedish vocabulary: the third dose – den tredje dosen

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Police wrap up investigation into fatal Gothenburg blast

An explosion in an apartment block in Gothenburg, which made global headlines last autumn, was likely caused by a fuel air explosion, a police probe has found. Traces of petrol were found at the scene, but there were no signs of any explosive device having detonated.

The main suspect behind the blast, who had been due to be evicted from the building on the same day, was found dead days later with suicide believed to be the cause of death.

Police would not comment when approached by the TT news agency on Monday whether the explosion is believed to have been a deliberate act or some kind of accident.

A woman died and at least 15 people needed hospital care after the blast.

Swedish vocabulary: petrol – bensin

New statistics reveal most popular baby names in Sweden

If a Swede had a baby in 2021, chances are they named them Alice or Noah.

A total of 706 girls in Sweden were named Alice in 2021. For the sixth year in a row, the name made the top of national number crunchers Statistics Sweden’s list.

Noah was the most popular name for boys, with 745 newborn Noahs last year.

See the top-ten list here.

Swedish vocabulary: a name – ett namn

Man suspected of flying drone over King and Queen’s home in Sweden

A man who was arrested on suspicion of flying a drone over the residence of the King and Queen of Sweden has been released, but is still formally considered a suspect, said the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Swedish police did not confirm the nationality of the man, who newspaper Aftonbladet identified as a Russian man in his 40s, who was arrested around 1pm on Sunday near Drottningholm Palace. The prosecutor confirmed he was a foreign national.

Swedish vocabulary: a palace – ett slott