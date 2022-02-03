EXPLAINED: How will Sweden’s Covid rules change on February 9th?

Which rules are currently in place?

The following restrictions are currently in place, but are scheduled to be removed on February 9th:

Indoor events of 20-50 people must be seated, with max 8 per group and one metre between groups

Vaccination pass needed for indoor events with more than 50 attendees

Trade shows and markets indoors must require a vaccine pass if they have more than 50 guests, and number of guests is capped at 500, with 10 square metres per person

Restaurants must close at 11pm, with alcohol serving ending at 10.30pm

Groups at restaurants may consist of a maximum of eight people, with a minimum of one metre between groups

Restaurants with concerts or other entertainment may only have seated guests

Maximum of 20 people at private parties in hired venues

Shops must have a maximum number of guests permitted, calculated on area with 10 square metres per person – this also applies to gyms, museums, art galleries, theme parks and swimming pools

Long-distance public transport: all travellers must have a seat, if possible

The following recommendations are also scheduled to be removed next week:

Public transport should keep up the frequency of departures

People should wear a face mask on crowded public transport

Everyone who can should work from home

Employers should for example ensure that staff can keep a distance and are able to work from home

Indoor cups and sports camps should not be held

Universitities should carry out part-time remote teaching

Which rules will remain after February 9th?

If you have symptoms that may be a sign of Covid-19, you should stay home and avoid close contact with others.

Unvaccinated adults should avoid crowded spaces, and large crowds indoors, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The healthcare and elderly care sectors should have risk-reducing measures in place if needed.

Who should get tested?

The general public will no longer be able to get a PCR test for free, but staff and patients in the healthcare and elderly care sectors should still get tested if they have symptoms.

Who should get vaccinated?

Everyone aged 12 or over should get vaccinated if they can, and everyone over the age of 18 should get their third booster dose too if they haven’t already. The booster can be given three months after the second dose. Sweden does not currently recommend the Covid vaccines to children under the age of 12, unless they are particularly at risk (if you think this applies to your child, it’s best to speak with your doctor).

As of February 3rd, 86.5 and 83.6 percent of over-12s in Sweden have received their first and second dose, respectively. More than 50 percent of adults have received their third dose. The Covid vaccine is free for everyone who is eligible for it.

What about the non-EU travel ban?

Health Minister Lena Hallengren stated in a press conference on February 3rd that “the government is planning on removing travel restrictions introduced on December 21st for the Nordic countries”, adding that they would provide more information as soon as possible.

Prior to December 21st, travellers from these countries were exempt from any entry rules, meaning that they did not have to show a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter Sweden.

Sweden’s border restrictions are currently in place until February 28th for EU/EEA arrivals, and March 31st for non-EU arrivals.

When The Local contacted the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs for clarification on whether there would be any changes for EU and non-EU travellers, we received this response from a ministry spokesperson: “The government will provide more information on this shortly, as the Health Minister said in the press conference.”