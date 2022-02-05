Melodifestivalen 2022: How to watch Sweden’s most popular TV show

Melodifestivalen at its core is the Swedish show to select their entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, this year being held in Turin, Italy, after the explosive win from rock band Måneskin.

Yet the viewing figures for Melodifestivalen tower over all other major TV events in Sweden – 30 percent more people saw the final of Melodifestivalen compared to the country’s knockout game vs Ukraine in Euro 2020, and even the Eurovision Song Contest itself had just 83 percent of the Melodifestivalen audience. Only the Christmas tradition of watching those Donald Duck cartoons kept Melodifestivalen off the top spot on the TV ratings chart.

What is it that makes this unmissable television to so many? One argument could be that through these dark February months there is little else for family entertainment. However, that ignores the huge level of razzmatazz that Melodifestivalen constantly brings.

What fans are guaranteed in each show to have some of the most beloved Swedish artists in the line-up.

Taking just Saturday’s first heat as an example, the hot favourite currently is Robin Bengtsson, the artist who won in 2017 with an uncanny knack to allure and swoon the camera lens with his green eyes. However younger fans are likely tuning in to see Theoz in action – the 16-year-old famous for his dance moves now commanding two million TikTok followers.

Furthermore the parents (possibly even grandparents) of Theoz’s supporters will no doubt be charmed by the return of Melodifestivalen stalwart Shirley Clamp, the British-Swedish singer who hosted Stockholm’s EuroClub in 2016 and will be taking part in her seventh Melodifestivalen as a competitor. For music fans of all ages there is something for everybody.

And while the artists are something for everyone, the music they bring also aims to appeal to all – and no, we don’t just mean cookie-cutter chart hits (although oh boy do they exist). The selection process for the 28 competing songs, half by a selection jury and half by Sweden’s public television broadcaster SVT, succeeds year after year in finding hits that dominate the radio through the spring.

While there are no strict quotas on the types of songs, an effort is made to ensure there is diversity in styles throughout and hits in both Swedish and English languages. This year’s line-up will include ballads, rap, rock and popera as well as the genres that are irreplaceable in Melodifestivalen folklore – the traditional dansband and schlager.

The aim is that there will be something for everyone to love. Of course, that might mean there is plenty you might not in the process as we whittle down 28 songs to one.

There is also the scale of the TV spectacular that adds to the appeal, with bombastic performances promised each season. Melodifestivalen has produced such a legacy of top quality live TV entertainment that many of their former staff are now tasked with setting up the inaugural American Song Contest that shall begin in March.

This year’s show will be taking place in Globen, now named the Avicii Arena, the world’s largest hemispherical building that is one of the most famous landmarks on the Stockholm skyline.

We journalists can write about the symbolism of a return to the Avicii Arena. After all, it was ten years ago that Melodifestivalen was last held there, when Loreen was victorious with Euphoria, a song that won the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in a landslide, resulting in Malmö hosting in 2013. Euphoria is still today the quintessential Eurovision hit now as it was then, and has topped the annual vote on ESC Radio each year this decade.

However the move to the Avicii Arena, rather than a planned piece of the puzzle, is sadly Plan B in these ever changing times. With the huge infection rates of Covid-19 currently in Sweden, the team at Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT have decided to scrap the planned tour across the country, saying it would be “indefensible” to travel from city to city in these current times.

This week SVT decided that all shows will be in the Stockholm region, with three shows at the Avicii Arena before moving to Sweden’s national football stadium Friends Arena in Solna.

The cities who have missed out this year, Gothenburg, Malmö, Linköping, Lidköping and Örnsköldsvik, have been promised to host the Melodifestivalen tour in 2023 instead. The final of Melodifestivalen this year, with plans to be in front of 30,000 fans at Solna’s Friends Arena, has not yet been cancelled or restricted, with that depending on government decisions in the coming weeks.

A key focus from SVT this year is the community aspect of Melodifestivalen, so viewers don’t purely watch the show but interact with it in different ways. The Melodifestivalen App (available for Apple and Android) which allows viewers to vote completely free is so popular it is speculated that Melodifestivalen has the world record for highest second screen viewer engagement – with 1.2 million Swedes voting during last year’s final.

Furthermore there are increased efforts for dedicated English language coverage this year. Another app, the relaunched Mello United (available for tablets on Apple and Android) is designed for watching together with others.

And to think – all of this hysteria is ultimately for the simple purpose of selecting a three-minute to represent the nation. Yet in the list of cultural institutions that make Sweden Swedish, dancing round the Midsummer maypole, a smörgåsbord for Christmas dinner and huge bonfires on April 30th – watching Melodifestivalen with the family with crisps and lördagsgodis has become a quintessentially Swedish tradition.

To watch Melodifestivalen this year tune in each Saturday to SVT1 at 8pm. The show is also available to listen on Sveriges Radio P4 and via SVT Play globally.

Ben Robertson is covering Melodifestivalen 2022 for ESC Insight.