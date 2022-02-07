Read news from:
Sweden to scrap all Covid border restrictions for EU travellers

From Wednesday it will be possible to travel to Sweden from the rest of the EU without showing a Covid pass, as the country prepares to lift all border restrictions for the union.

Published: 7 February 2022 19:24 CET
A Swedish border officer checking the Covid documents of arrivals from Denmark last year. Photo: Anders Bjurö/TT

The Swedish government at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to remove all entry restrictions from the Nordic countries and other EU/EEA countries on February 9th, the same day it will also scrap nearly all of its domestic Covid rules and recommendations.

“The decision follows an assessment by the Public Health Agency of Sweden that the entry restrictions are no longer a proportionate infection control measure,” read a government statement.

“The lifting of the entry restrictions is a great relief for many travellers, not least for those living and working in the Nordic border regions. Today’s decision also reduces the burden on the Swedish Police Authority, which no longer needs to set aside staff to check Covid-19 certificates at the border,” it added.

It said the current entry restrictions for non-EU/EEA countries would however remain in place for now, “in accordance with EU recommendations regarding entry from third countries”.

This means that people travelling to Sweden from these countries will still not be able enter the country directly unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban.

Such an exemption could be for example living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.

The entry ban on non-EU/EEA arrivals is currently in force until March 31st.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told The Local last week that the entry restrictions would first be removed for the Nordic countries (although as of Monday’s decision it has been extended to the rest of the EU and EEA) as a “first step” and that more information would come.

“The government is continuously reviewing the entry restrictions introduced due to the pandemic. It is important that the restrictions do not go beyond what is justified,” the spokesperson said at the time.

Reader question: When will Sweden scrap its non-EU travel ban?

UPDATED: Swedish authorities are planning to lift Covid-19 restrictions on February 9th. But what does this mean for the non-EU entry ban?

Published: 3 February 2022 16:08 CET
Updated: 4 February 2022 09:22 CET
Passport control on the Swedish border. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

February 4th: Updated with a new quote from a Health Ministry spokesperson (see final paragraph).

What are the current rules?

On January 27th, the Swedish government extended border restrictions until February 28th for EU/EEA arrivals, and March 31st for non-EU arrivals, also referred to as “third country” arrivals.

This means that people travelling to Sweden from non-EU/EEA countries cannot enter the country unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban. Such an exemption could be for example living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid Covid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.

For people travelling to Sweden from EU/EEA countries, the extension of the entry ban only means that they will continue to have to show an EU Covid certificate (with proof of vaccination, negative test or recovery – unless they’re exempt) or an equivalent.

If nothing changes, these restrictions will expire on the above dates (although in theory they could be extended again), and the entry ban will no longer be in effect.

What do we know so far, and what is unclear?

All we know so far is that the Sweden will lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions on February 9th, with Health Minister Lena Hallengren stating in a press conference announcing the changes that “the government is planning on removing travel restrictions introduced on December 21st for the Nordic countries”, adding that they would provide more information as soon as it was possible.

The only restrictions the Health Minister specifically mentioned in the press conference were those covering the Nordic countries introduced on December 21st 2021. The restrictions introduced then regarded travellers from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, stipulating that, from that date, they must show a valid Covid pass to enter the country.

Prior to December 21st, travellers from these countries were exempt from any entry rules, meaning that they did not have to show a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter Sweden. This included everyone travelling from these countries, regardless of their original country of departure.

It is unclear as to whether restrictions stipulating proof of vaccination or a negative test will also be lifted for EU travellers, or whether travellers from those non-EU countries for whom exceptions do not apply – who have been banned from visiting Sweden during the pandemic – will finally be allowed into the country.

Hallengren did not say anything about travel restrictions for other countries. A Health Ministry spokesperson told The Local when asked for clarification on whether there would be any changes for EU and non-EU travellers:

“The government is continuously reviewing the entry restrictions introduced due to the pandemic. It is important that the restrictions do not go beyond what is justified. As a first step, the government intends to remove the entry restrictions which were introduced on December 21st for the Nordic countries. The government will be back as soon as possible with further information on this issue.

The Local will provide updates when more information is available.

