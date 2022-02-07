Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Four Swedes die in avalanche

Four Swedish men in their 40s died in an avalanche in Spiss, Austria, near the Swiss border, on Friday, the Swedish foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday morning.

They were all skiing off-piste when the avalanche happened. A major helicopter rescue effort was launched and one of the men was found alive, but his life could not be saved.

They lived in the Svealand and Götaland regions of Sweden, reports the TT newswire.

Record number of parents ‘vabbed’ in January

Last month, parents in Sweden sent in 466,000 applications to the Social Insurance Agency for “vab” benefits to stay home from work and care for a sick child.

The figure is the highest ever for January, reports the Arbetet news site – although it’s not a huge increase on the previous January record (451,000) which was set in 2019 before the pandemic.

Warning of extremists targeting Swedish social services

Swedish authorities warn of an online disinformation campaign that targets Arabic speakers. According to the Swedish Psychological Defence Agency, it can be traced to a site which claims that the Swedish social services kidnap the children of Muslims.

Swedish news agency TT reports that the man behind the site, who has expressed support for the militant extremist Islamic State group, does not live in Sweden.

TT reports that certain people in Sweden, whom the Swedish security police consider to be security risks, have been active in the debate and named social services officials.

Sweden to lift nearly all Covid-19 measures this week

Sweden is set to lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions and recommendations on Wednesday. The ones that will remain include that if you have symptoms, you should stay home and avoid close contact with others, and unvaccinated adults should at all times avoid crowded spaces and large crowds indoors – and everyone who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine is still strongly urged to get all their doses of the vaccine.

Greta Thunberg protests against Sweden iron mine on Sami land

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg took the Fridays for Future climate strike to northern Sweden over the weekend, as she joined a demonstration by the indigenous Sami community to protest against a possible iron or mine at Kallak. The government is next month to decide whether to greenlight the controversial project led by UK firm Beowulf, which has promised to create 250 to 300 jobs.

“We believe that the climate, the environment, clean air, water, reindeer herding, indigenous rights and the future of humanity should be prioritised above the short-term profit of a company,” Thunberg said in an English-language video message.

“The Swedish government needs to stop the colonisation of Sapmi,” she added.

