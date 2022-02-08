Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 February 2022 08:59 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden's party leaders at a televised debate. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

What The Local’s new design means for you

Hi there! You may have noticed that The Local looks quite different today.

After several years with the same design we decided that it was high time to give the site a makeover. For one thing we wanted it to look nicer, but most importantly the new design is aimed at making it quicker and easier for you to find what you need.

HERE’S an article to explain how the new design is meant to work.

We would love to hear from you if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvements. You can drop us a line at [email protected] or, if you are a member, you will as always be able to let us know what you think in the comments below the article.

Swedish vocabulary: a suggestion – ett förslag

Swedish party leaders go head to head in televised debate

The leaders of Sweden’s eight parties faced off in a debate organised by broadcaster TV4 on Monday evening. They debated issues such as the record-high electricity prices this winter and whether or not Sweden should invest in more nuclear power.

They also debated crime, with the right-wing opposition demanding so-called visitation zones and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi slamming the proposal as racist. Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the government had already tightened punishments for criminals and would continue down that path in 2022. She added that in addition to cracking down on crime, more measures were needed to prevent gangs recruiting youths, such as investing in schools, jobs and social services.

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear power – kärnkraft

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Man gets money back after transferring it to the wrong person

A man who refused to pay back 213,000 kronor to another man who accidentally wired the money to his bank account in error has been told by a court to refund the sum.

The man initially claimed that he had not received any money and did not want any further contact. But bank statements showed that he had not only received it, but transferred some of it to his other accounts and used some of it to pay his bills.

Regional newspaper Sydöstran, in south-eastern Sweden, first covered the story.

Swedish vocabulary: a bank statement – ett kontoutdrag

Record number of dogs illegally smuggled into Sweden

Statistics by the Swedish Customs Agency show that in the first ten months of last year, a total of 483 dogs were seized as smugglers tried to bring them to Sweden illegally. That’s 189 more than over the whole of 2020, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“Not long ago we found six puppies being transported in the trunk of a vehicle. When we were about to open the door, they licked the condensation off the wind shield – they were that thirsty,” customs officer Håkan Hansson told TT, warning that potential buyers should be careful when buying dogs online and from abroad at low prices.

Swedish vocabulary: a dog – en hund

Sweden to scrap all Covid border restrictions for EU travellers

From Wednesday it will be possible to travel to Sweden from the rest of the EU without showing a Covid pass, as the country prepares to lift all border restrictions for the union.

The Swedish government at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to remove all entry restrictions from the Nordic countries and other EU/EEA countries on February 9th, the same day it will also scrap nearly all of its domestic Covid rules and recommendations. But the non-EU entry restrictions will remain in place for now.

Click HERE to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: to travel – att resa

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 February 2022 08:56 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Greta Thunberg campaigning with members of the Sami community in Jokkmokk, northern Sweden. Photo: Carl-Johan Utsi/TT

Four Swedes die in avalanche

Four Swedish men in their 40s died in an avalanche in Spiss, Austria, near the Swiss border, on Friday, the Swedish foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday morning.

They were all skiing off-piste when the avalanche happened. A major helicopter rescue effort was launched and one of the men was found alive, but his life could not be saved.

They lived in the Svealand and Götaland regions of Sweden, reports the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

Record number of parents ‘vabbed’ in January

Last month, parents in Sweden sent in 466,000 applications to the Social Insurance Agency for “vab” benefits to stay home from work and care for a sick child.

The figure is the highest ever for January, reports the Arbetet news site – although it’s not a huge increase on the previous January record (451,000) which was set in 2019 before the pandemic.

Swedish vocabulary: a child – ett barn

Warning of extremists targeting Swedish social services

Swedish authorities warn of an online disinformation campaign that targets Arabic speakers. According to the Swedish Psychological Defence Agency, it can be traced to a site which claims that the Swedish social services kidnap the children of Muslims.

Swedish news agency TT reports that the man behind the site, who has expressed support for the militant extremist Islamic State group, does not live in Sweden.

TT reports that certain people in Sweden, whom the Swedish security police consider to be security risks, have been active in the debate and named social services officials.

Swedish vocabulary: to warn – att varna

Sweden to lift nearly all Covid-19 measures this week

Sweden is set to lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions and recommendations on Wednesday. The ones that will remain include that if you have symptoms, you should stay home and avoid close contact with others, and unvaccinated adults should at all times avoid crowded spaces and large crowds indoors – and everyone who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine is still strongly urged to get all their doses of the vaccine.

We want to hear how you, our readers, feel about the end of restrictions and the past two years of the pandemic. To have your say, click HERE to fill out The Local’s survey.

Swedish vocabulary: to avoid – att undvika

Greta Thunberg protests against Sweden iron mine on Sami land

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg took the Fridays for Future climate strike to northern Sweden over the weekend, as she joined a demonstration by the indigenous Sami community to protest against a possible iron or mine at Kallak. The government is next month to decide whether to greenlight the controversial project led by UK firm Beowulf, which has promised to create 250 to 300 jobs.

“We believe that the climate, the environment, clean air, water, reindeer herding, indigenous rights and the future of humanity should be prioritised above the short-term profit of a company,” Thunberg said in an English-language video message.

“The Swedish government needs to stop the colonisation of Sapmi,” she added.

Swedish vocabulary: humanity – mänsklighet

SHOW COMMENTS