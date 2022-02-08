Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

What The Local’s new design means for you

Hi there! You may have noticed that The Local looks quite different today.

After several years with the same design we decided that it was high time to give the site a makeover. For one thing we wanted it to look nicer, but most importantly the new design is aimed at making it quicker and easier for you to find what you need.

HERE’S an article to explain how the new design is meant to work.

We would love to hear from you if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvements. You can drop us a line at [email protected] or, if you are a member, you will as always be able to let us know what you think in the comments below the article.

Swedish vocabulary: a suggestion – ett förslag

Swedish party leaders go head to head in televised debate

The leaders of Sweden’s eight parties faced off in a debate organised by broadcaster TV4 on Monday evening. They debated issues such as the record-high electricity prices this winter and whether or not Sweden should invest in more nuclear power.

They also debated crime, with the right-wing opposition demanding so-called visitation zones and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi slamming the proposal as racist. Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the government had already tightened punishments for criminals and would continue down that path in 2022. She added that in addition to cracking down on crime, more measures were needed to prevent gangs recruiting youths, such as investing in schools, jobs and social services.

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear power – kärnkraft

Man gets money back after transferring it to the wrong person

A man who refused to pay back 213,000 kronor to another man who accidentally wired the money to his bank account in error has been told by a court to refund the sum.

The man initially claimed that he had not received any money and did not want any further contact. But bank statements showed that he had not only received it, but transferred some of it to his other accounts and used some of it to pay his bills.

Regional newspaper Sydöstran, in south-eastern Sweden, first covered the story.

Swedish vocabulary: a bank statement – ett kontoutdrag

Record number of dogs illegally smuggled into Sweden

Statistics by the Swedish Customs Agency show that in the first ten months of last year, a total of 483 dogs were seized as smugglers tried to bring them to Sweden illegally. That’s 189 more than over the whole of 2020, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“Not long ago we found six puppies being transported in the trunk of a vehicle. When we were about to open the door, they licked the condensation off the wind shield – they were that thirsty,” customs officer Håkan Hansson told TT, warning that potential buyers should be careful when buying dogs online and from abroad at low prices.

Swedish vocabulary: a dog – en hund

Sweden to scrap all Covid border restrictions for EU travellers

From Wednesday it will be possible to travel to Sweden from the rest of the EU without showing a Covid pass, as the country prepares to lift all border restrictions for the union.

The Swedish government at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to remove all entry restrictions from the Nordic countries and other EU/EEA countries on February 9th, the same day it will also scrap nearly all of its domestic Covid rules and recommendations. But the non-EU entry restrictions will remain in place for now.

Click HERE to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: to travel – att resa