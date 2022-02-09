Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

IN PICTURES: What it looked like when Sweden ended Covid restrictions

Sweden dropped most of its Covid restrictions on February 9th and stopped offering free tests to the general public. Here's the day in pictures.

Published: 9 February 2022 15:48 CET
Many Malmö residents hit the dance floor at the KB nightclub when it opened at one minute past midnight on February 9th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The owner of a Stadsmissionen second-hand store in Liljeholmen, southern Stockholm, removes a sign stating a maximum of 50 customers allowed. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
 
 

A shop owner in Malmö, southern Sweden, removing tape from the floor after rules that stated shops had to make sure customers could keep a distance were scrapped. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 

A long queue outside Malmö nightclub KB in the early hours of Wednesday. Bars and restaurants now no longer have to close at 11pm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 

Unvaccinated people are still urged to avoid crowds, but vaccinated people only have to stay home if they have Covid-19 symptoms. Another picture from the KB nightclub in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 

Things were fairly calm at Stockholm’s clubbing district Stureplan at around midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
 

Sweden now no longer offers free PCR tests to the general public, only to staff and patients in the healthcare and elderly care sectors. Here’s a picture of some of the last self-test kits being handed in in Malmö on February 8th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 

COVID-19 TESTS

Who should get tested for Covid-19 in Sweden?

Omicron has taken hold in Sweden, and the high demand on testing facilities has led to delays for booking tests, as well as changes in testing rules. So who should get tested, and how can they book?

Published: 24 January 2022 16:38 CET
In some regions, you can get tested for Covid-19 at hospitals or health centres. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Who should get tested?

The high level of infection in Sweden means that not everyone who might have Covid-19 can get tested.

Currently, the Public Health Agency’s recommendations to the regions of Sweden state that the following groups of people should get tested for Covid-19 if they have symptoms, even if they are vaccinated:

  • patients, users and staff within healthcare and elderly care
  • people who are unable to work from home
  • schoolchildren over the age of 6

If you have had Covid-19 within the last three months, you don’t usually need to get tested again.

But note that it is ultimately up to each region to decide how to organise their testing (scroll down for more information about how to book a test in your region).

You may also be contacted by infection tracking employees and told to get tested. This also applies if you are vaccinated.

What do I do if I have symptoms but can’t take a PCR test?

If you’re not covered by testing recommendations or can’t book a test for a few days, it’s important that you stay at home if you have symptoms.

If you want to get tested but can’t book a free PCR test, you can take an antigen test (snabbtest, självtest or antigentest) instead.

These are available to buy at pharmacies and supermarkets for around 50 kronor per test, although you will need to get someone else to buy them for you if you have symptoms of Covid-19 to avoid potentially spreading the virus.

You can also buy antigen tests online from pharmacies such as apotea.se or apoteket.se – just make sure you can get them delivered direct to your door as you will be unable to collect them from a delivery location.

If you have met someone recently who has tested positive for Covid-19, or live with someone who has it, then you should also stay home, even if you don’t have symptoms.

You should stay home until the following apply:

  • At least five days have passed since you became ill
  • You feel noticeably better
  • You have been fever-free for the last two days

How do I book a test?

If you are covered by current testing recommendations, you can book a test via 1177.se. Make sure to choose your region under “välj region” at the top of the page for specific advice for your area.

In Stockholm, for example, you can book a test via the Alltid öppet app, if you have a personal number and are registered as living in Stockholm county. You will need BankID or Freja eIDplus. If you do not have a personal number, you can visit a drop-in testing bus – all you need is ID and a mobile phone number.

In Västra Götaland, you can take a test for Covid-19 at a healthcare centre, or order a saliva test if you live in Gothenburg.

In Skåne, you can order a test via a pharmacy, a testing site or a test delivery site – some of these are available for pedestrians or cyclists, some are only open for drivers.

In all regions, if you are booking a test kit for collection, you may need someone without symptoms to collect your test for you to avoid potentially spreading the virus, so make sure to check the rules for your region.

What do I do if I test positive?

If you test positive for Covid-19, you should stay home until the following apply:

  • At least five days have passed since you became ill
  • You feel noticeably better
  • You have been fever-free for the last two days

If you did not have symptoms when you got tested, you should stay home for five days from the day you tested positive. If you later get symptoms, you should stay home for five days from the day you first started showing symptoms, with the last two days fever-free.

You will also need to assist with tracking the spread of the virus, by informing anyone you may have infected prior to testing positive. This covers people you met with within two metres for at least 15 minutes in the time period covering 48 hours before you started feeling unwell until you are allowed out of isolation.

If you do not want to do this or cannot do this, you can inform test and trace authorities of the people you may have infected and they will contact them for you.

What do I do if I test negative?

If you test negative for Covid-19, you should stay home until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, and until you are feeling better.

If you still have mild symptoms like a cough or a runny nose after this time, you do not need to stay home.

