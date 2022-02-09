COVID-19 RULES
IN PICTURES: What it looked like when Sweden ended Covid restrictions
Sweden dropped most of its Covid restrictions on February 9th and stopped offering free tests to the general public. Here's the day in pictures.
Published: 9 February 2022 15:48 CET
Many Malmö residents hit the dance floor at the KB nightclub when it opened at one minute past midnight on February 9th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The owner of a Stadsmissionen second-hand store in Liljeholmen, southern Stockholm, removes a sign stating a maximum of 50 customers allowed. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
A shop owner in Malmö, southern Sweden, removing tape from the floor after rules that stated shops had to make sure customers could keep a distance were scrapped. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A long queue outside Malmö nightclub KB in the early hours of Wednesday. Bars and restaurants now no longer have to close at 11pm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Unvaccinated people are still urged to avoid crowds, but vaccinated people only have to stay home if they have Covid-19 symptoms. Another picture from the KB nightclub in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Things were fairly calm at Stockholm’s clubbing district Stureplan at around midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
Sweden now no longer offers free PCR tests to the general public, only to staff and patients in the healthcare and elderly care sectors. Here’s a picture of some of the last self-test kits being handed in in Malmö on February 8th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
