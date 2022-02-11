Read news from:
Student wins discrimination case over Sweden’s gender-neutral pronoun

A school must pay 150,000 kronor in damages to a student after a teacher refused to call them by their correct pronouns for months.

Published: 11 February 2022 08:42 CET
File photo of school lockers. Photo: Andreas Hillergren/TT

A teacher at a school in central Sweden refused to refer to a non-binary student with the Swedish gender-neutral pronoun “hen” for at least one semester, despite the student’s guardians informing both the teacher and a teaching assistant of the student’s correct pronouns.

The teacher stated that she could not use the word “hen” in speech, after which the student’s guardians informed the headteacher of the student’s gender identity and the teacher’s refusal to call the student by the correct pronouns. Despite the headteacher promising to speak to the teacher, the student was called by the wrong pronouns for at least one full school term.

Hen is Sweden’s gender-neutral personal pronoun, which means it replaces hon (she) and/or han (he) when referring to a person of non-binary gender, or in a context where their gender is unknown or irrelevant.

It’s used in the same way as hon and han in contexts where the speaker or writer would otherwise need an alternative phrasing such as ‘hon eller han‘ or ‘kunden/studenten‘ (the customer/student). An English-language equivalent is single-person ‘they’, and there’s an even closer equivalent in Finnish: hän, which has been used in this way since the 16th century and even features in the earliest printed book in the language.

Now, the Equality Ombudsman (DO) have investigated the case, and determined that the student was subject to discrimination, meaning that the educational provider will have to pay 150,000 kronor in damages. The educational provider told DO that the student was discriminated against and that the situation went on for too long.

In Sweden, the educational provider – the individual in charge of running the school – is considered legally reponsible for discriminatory actions carried out by a representatitve of the school, such as a teacher. An educational provider who finds out that a student believes that they have been subject to harassment must investigate the incident as soon as possible and take appropriate mesasures to stop harassment from re-occuring in the future.

“A situation where a teacher consciously refuses to use the pronouns a student identifies with represents a serious form of harrassment and something a headteacher must put a stop to. In school, all students should feel safe and respected and not be subject to discrimination. It’s especially important that teachers reflect these values,” Isabelle Arsova from DO said in a press statement.

The teacher who repeatedly refused to use the student’s pronouns was later fired by the school.

POLITICS

Sweden proposes stricter controls for religious free schools

Sweden's government has proposed stricter controls on religious free schools, partly through a so-called "democracy clause".

Published: 4 February 2022 15:19 CET
File photo of a controversial religious free school in Gothenburg closed last year. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

A ban on new religious free schools which had previously been discussed is not going to be proposed at this time, Schools Minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom stated in a press conference on Friday.

“There is not a majority in Sweden’s parliament today in favour of a ban,” she said.

However, stricter controls will be introduced, partly through the introduction of a so-called “democracy clause” or demokrativillkor.

“I am happy that the government made the decision to propose a law with clearer requirements and stricter rules for confessional [religious] preschools, schools and after-school clubs,” said Axelsson Kihlbom.

The introduction of a democracy clause means that police records must be consulted when carrying out checks on school owners and leadership. Stricter requirements on reporting a school’s profile will also be placed on the organisations in charge of schools. These organisations will also be required to inform students’ parents or guardians if any religious activities are introduced to the school.

The proposal comes after a series of serious issues detected in free schools with a declared or unofficial Christian or Muslim focus.

Some of these issues include teaching influenced by religious beliefs, as well as certain individuals linked to Muslim free schools who have been deemed a security threat, sympathetic to the Islamic State, or sentenced for serious economic crimes, the TT newswire reports.

Religious schools are unusual in Sweden, unlike other countries, and are not run by the state. According to the Swedish Association of Independent Schools (Friskolornas Riksförbund), a school’s religious profile should not have any effect on the content of lessons, and schools should follow the standard Swedish education programme. It is, for example, not permitted to teach boys and girls separately, even for religious reasons.

Instead, a religious profile means that voluntary religious activities are provided alongside educational activities, such as prayer or a different menu in the school cafeteria reflecting a specific religious diet.

