TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 11 February 2022 08:16 CET
Published: 11 February 2022 08:16 CET
Restaurants are struggling to find suitable staff now that restrictions have been lifted. Photo: Mats Schagerström/TT

Restaurant staff shortage following lifted restrictions

Restrictions on opening hours and permitted number of guests have been hard on Sweden’s restaurants. Many had to let staff go during the pandemic in the face of economic uncertainty, meaning that they now have to find new staff to cope with new demand, TT newswire reports.

“Of course, we’re happy that restrictions have been lifted, but the crisis isn’t over. Measures need to be taken to stimulate business again, such as lowered VAT,” Peter Thomelius from employer organisation Visita told TT.

“But one of the biggest challenges now is restaffing businesses after two years of having to close – or partially having to close,” he told the newswire.

Even before the pandemic there was a shortage of chefs and serving staff, but according to Thomelius, the shortage has now spread to other groups of staff such as receptionists and bartenders.

Swedish vocabulary: brist – lack, shortage

A teacher at a school in central Sweden refused to refer to a non-binary student with the Swedish gender-neutral pronoun “hen” for at least one semester, despite the student’s guardians informing both the teacher and a teaching assistant of the student’s correct pronouns.

Now, the Equality Ombudsman (DO) have investigated the case, and determined that the student was subject to discrimination, meaning that the educational provider will have to pay 150,000 kronor in damages. The educational provider admitted to DO that the student was discriminated against and that the situation went on for too long.

“A situation where a teacher consciously refuses to use the pronouns a student identifies with represents a serious form of harrassment and is something a headteacher must put a stop to. In school, all students should feel safe and respected and not be subject to discrimination. It’s especially important that teachers reflect these values,” Isabelle Arsova from DO said in a press statement.

Swedish vocabulary: trakasserier – harassment

Nurse reported after cutting off patient’s toe with kitchen scissors

The Tomelilla municipality in southern Sweden have reported a nurse to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO), after the nurse cut off a diabetic man’s toe with kitchen scissors, local newspaper Ystads Allehanda report.

The incident occured in July last year, when home healthcare services contacted the nurse to treat the man’s foot, which had a number of serious wounds, including a toe which was in danger of falling off.

The nurse, who wanted to get access to the wounds, chose to cut the man’s toe off with his own kitchen scissors, after checking that he didn’t have any feeling in his foot.

The would then became septic, after which the man’s family reported the nurse to IVO.

Swedish vocabulary: tå – toe

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 26 November 2021 08:20 CET
Published: 26 November 2021 08:20 CET
Third vaccine doses are delayed in many regions due to lack of resources. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Speaker nominates Magdalena Andersson to prime minister post – again

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson will get another chance to become Sweden’s first female prime minister, after the speaker of parliament Andreas Norlén said he would nominate her for the office a second time. Andersson resigned on Wednesday just hours after having been confirmed by parliament as the country’s next prime minister.

The Swedish parliament is now set to again vote on Andersson as prime minister on Monday.

Speaker Andreas Norlén made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after having met with the leaders of Sweden’s eight parties.

Here’s our guide for what could happen next.

Swedish vocabulary: igen – again

Vaccination rate in many regions delayed by lack of resources

According to a survey carried out by public broadcaster SVT, 17 of 21 Swedish regions lack the resources to administer booster vaccines at the required rate. This refers not only to a lack of personnel, but also a lack of venues large enough to administer vaccines on a larger scale.

Vaccinating the most elderly and frail with a third dose has been emphasised as one of the most important ways of protecting this group’s immunity, as protection from vaccines decreases at a faster rate in the elderly. At the same time, children, unvaccinated adults and healthcare personnel must also be vaccinated, straining resources.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell described the situation to SVT as “extremely unfortunate, given that we need to protect these groups quickly”.

The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), blames the delay on last-minute announcements from the Public Health Agency, making it difficult to prepare for scaling up the rate of vaccination.

The Public Health Agency argues that SKR should have been more prepared, as the agency had previously stated that third doses would be offered.

Swedish vocabulary: skydda – protect

Speaker criticism of Green Party “historic”

Speaker Andreas Norlén has criticised the Green Party for not informing him in advance that they were planning to quit the government if the left-wing coalition’s budget failed, before he nominated Magdalena Andersson as prime minister the first time around. Their decision led to Andersson resigning from the post, just hours after she was elected.

“In that case I obviously would not have nominated Magdalena Andersson on Monday. I would have waited until after the budget vote,” Norlén told a press conference on Thursday.

He said that the fact that a government had to resign hours after being elected “risked damaging trust” in Sweden’s political system, but stopped short of criticising Andersson, saying that the Green Party’s decision had seemed to come as a surprise to her, too.

Now, political experts are saying the criticism is historic.

“It’s unique – no former speaker has ever criticised an individual party,” said Tommy Möller, professor of political science to newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: historisk – historic

