CRIME

Swedish kickboxer found guilty of murdering record producer Flamur Beqiri in London

A British court on Friday convicted a man of murder after he flew from Sweden to carry out a gangland hit in south London on Christmas Eve 2019, disguising himself as a litter picker.

Published: 12 February 2022 09:49 CET
Anis Hemissi wore disguises when surveilling Flamur Beqiri’s property before carrying out the hit. Photo: police

Swedish national Anis Hemissi, 24, was found guilty after a ten-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in south London of murdering suspected gangland kingpin Flamur Beqiri, 36, with a semi-automatic weapon in front of his wife and young child.

The court heard Hemissi flew from Sweden specifically to kill Beqiri, but was caught after his movements were tracked by CCTV.

Detectives found that Hemissi stayed in a flat close to Flamur’s home in Battersea in the days before the murder, and that the shooting was part of a dispute between two organised crime groups based in Sweden.

Flamur Beqiri was gunned down outside his house. Photo: Police

Professional kickboxer Hemissi scoped out his target for two days, wearing a high-vis jacket and latex face mask as he disguised himself as a litter picker.

But he attracted attention by using bicycle considered in Britain to be a “ladies’ design” with a basket, and a local resident found it suspicious that he was cleaning both a private estate and a council road.

Swedish national Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after helping arrange Hemissi’s visit.

The prosecution said that two British men, Clifford Rollox and Claude Castor, travelled to the flat after Hemissi had left in order to clean up, but that their task was thwarted by police present at the address.

Both were both found guilty of perverting the course of justice. A police search of the flat found the bike and litter picker used by
Hemissi and a ripped up piece of an airline ticket stub with part of his name on it.

“This was a meticulously planned murder that originated from a dispute between organised criminal groups in Sweden,” said Scotland Yard detective Jamie Stevenson, the lead investigator in the case.

“The fatal shooting, at point blank range in front of the victim’s wife and young child, was a deeply shocking and distressing incident,” he added.

CRIME

Swedish students robbed at knifepoint in classroom

Students in a secondary school in the central Swedish city of Västerås were forced to hand over their computers after two knife-wielding robbers entered their classrooom.

Published: 7 February 2022 18:35 CET
The Rudbeckianska gymnasiet school in Västerås, Sweden, where the robbery took place. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Just after lunchtime, the pair, both wearing masks, entered a classroom at the Rudbeckianska gymnasiet in Västerås, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

But having threatened the students and made off with their haul, they abandoned at least some of them after teachers gave chase, the newspaper added.

Police did not confirm the details of the robbery, but said in a statement that they had been called out after “multiple perpetrators” forced people to hand over “electronics” from the school.

They asked any witnesses to come forward.

A pupil at the school told Aftonbladet that there had been a “pretty large police operation” at the school.

“It was maybe two people,” the pupil added. “The teachers chased after them, and then they threw them (the computers) into the bushes.”

School principal Henrik Pettersson told local radio P4 Västmanland, that while no one had been hurt, the robbers had managed to get the computers from the entire class.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he added.

The TT news agency reported that around 30 students had been in the classroom at the time.

