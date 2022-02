Firefighters stop inferno from reaching Stockholm museum

A restaurant blaze which threatened to spread to the Nordic Museum on Stockholm’s Djurgården island had been put out completely by 6am.

The fire started – due to, at the time of writing, unknown causes – at Restaurang Josefina shortly before 2.30am on Monday and 20 units of firefighters spent hours extinguishing the flames, which could be seen from Södermalm island, reports the TT newswire.

Most of the restaurant was saved too, with around a third damaged by the fire.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand

Man dies after shooting in southern Stockholm

A man in his 20s has died after being found with gunshot wounds in the Skarpnäck suburb of southern Stockholm. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“At least ten shots were fired,” a police spokesperson told TT.

Police were called out to the incident, which they are investigating as suspected murder, at 10.33pm on Sunday. They said they did not immediately see any links to another, non-fatal, shooting in nearby Farsta earlier in the evening, but did not rule it out.

Swedish vocabulary: an injury – en skada

Hundreds of Gothenburgers protest against social services

Around 300 people gathered in Gothenburg on Sunday to protest against how the Swedish social services conducts its investigations into suspected family problems. The organisation Mina rättigheter (“My rights”) demanded that an independent body examines the social services’ investigations before they are used in a court.

Complaints against the social services have recently gained global traction, with Swedish authorities warning of a coordinated disinformation campaign wrongly claiming that the social services routinely “kidnap” the children of Muslim families.

But the organiser of the Gothenburg protest distanced herself from the online campaign. “We reject all extremism, radicalism, terrorism and threats. Everyone loves this country and nobody wishes harm on it. We’re not unhappy with Sweden, just the social services,” Mina rättigheter’s chairperson Zeinab Ltaif told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: an investigation – en utredning

No more face masks on Scandinavian flights

Scandinavian airlines SAS and Norwegian will no longer require passengers to wear face masks onboard flights within Scandinavia. Norwegian removed the requirement at midnight between Saturday and Sunday, and SAS will remove it on February 15th.

Swedish vocabulary: a face mask – ett munskydd