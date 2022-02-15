Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Swedish filmmakers face retrial after appeals court throws out verdict

A Swedish appeals court has thrown out a lower court's acquittal of two documentary filmmakers accused of violating the sanctity of the wreck of the Estonia ferry.

Published: 15 February 2022 14:13 CET
Swedish filmmakers face retrial after appeals court throws out verdict
The front section of the passenger ferry Estonia being lifted from the sea in 1994. Photo: AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Jaako Avikainen

The Estonia ferry sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994, killing 852 people in one of the 20th century’s worst maritime disasters.

After deciding not to salvage the wreck, Sweden, Estonia and Finland agreed in 1995 to designate it a final resting place and make it illegal to disturb the site.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

In 2019, a film crew sent a remote-operated submersible to the ship while filming a documentary that aired the following year, revealing a massive hole in the ship’s hull and casting doubt on the findings of an official investigation into the sinking.

The Gothenburg district court found in February 2021 that the documentary’s director Henrik Evertsson and deep-sea analyst Linus Andersson – both Swedes – had committed actions punishable under the so-called “Estonia Law”.

However, it ruled they could not be held accountable since they were on a German-flagged ship in international waters at the time.

While several countries have signed on to the 1995 accord, Germany has not.

But the Göta Court of Appeal on Tuesday sent the case back to the lower court for a retrial. It argued that “the Estonia Law does apply” because the filmmakers are Swedish, even though the dives were conducted from a German boat.

The two could face a fine or up to two years in prison.

The original inquiry into the disaster concluded that it was caused by the bow door of the ship being wrenched open in heavy seas, allowing water to gush into the car deck.

Experts however told the filmmakers that only a massive external force would be strong enough to cause the rupture, raising questions about what really happened.

Survivors and relatives of those killed have fought for over two decades for a fuller investigation, though the countries involved have been reluctant to re-examine the issue.

Following the documentary, the laws banning dives were amended in order to allow a re-examination of the wreck.

In July 2021, Sweden and Estonia opened a fresh investigation.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Swedish kickboxer found guilty of murdering record producer Flamur Beqiri in London

A British court on Friday convicted a man of murder after he flew from Sweden to carry out a gangland hit in south London on Christmas Eve 2019, disguising himself as a litter picker.

Published: 12 February 2022 09:49 CET
Swedish kickboxer found guilty of murdering record producer Flamur Beqiri in London

Swedish national Anis Hemissi, 24, was found guilty after a ten-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in south London of murdering suspected gangland kingpin Flamur Beqiri, 36, with a semi-automatic weapon in front of his wife and young child.

The court heard Hemissi flew from Sweden specifically to kill Beqiri, but was caught after his movements were tracked by CCTV.

Detectives found that Hemissi stayed in a flat close to Flamur’s home in Battersea in the days before the murder, and that the shooting was part of a dispute between two organised crime groups based in Sweden.

Flamur Beqiri was gunned down outside his house. Photo: Police

Professional kickboxer Hemissi scoped out his target for two days, wearing a high-vis jacket and latex face mask as he disguised himself as a litter picker.

But he attracted attention by using bicycle considered in Britain to be a “ladies’ design” with a basket, and a local resident found it suspicious that he was cleaning both a private estate and a council road.

Swedish national Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after helping arrange Hemissi’s visit.

The prosecution said that two British men, Clifford Rollox and Claude Castor, travelled to the flat after Hemissi had left in order to clean up, but that their task was thwarted by police present at the address.

Both were both found guilty of perverting the course of justice. A police search of the flat found the bike and litter picker used by
Hemissi and a ripped up piece of an airline ticket stub with part of his name on it.

“This was a meticulously planned murder that originated from a dispute between organised criminal groups in Sweden,” said Scotland Yard detective Jamie Stevenson, the lead investigator in the case.

“The fatal shooting, at point blank range in front of the victim’s wife and young child, was a deeply shocking and distressing incident,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS