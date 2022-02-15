Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Traffic emissions down in Sweden despite busier roads

Car and heavy truck traffic increased four and six percent, respectively, on Swedish roads last year, according to preliminary data by the Transport Administration.

But the increase was offset by a higher use of biofuels, more electric cars and other kinds of energy efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions instead fell 0.3 percent.

The Transport Administration however described the decrease as “modest” compared to the average yearly decrease of nine percent that’s required to reach the target by 2030.

Swedish vocabulary: modest – blygsam

One billion Swedish kronor paid out to benefit cheats

Sweden’s Social Insurance Agency told the TT newswire it held back 850 million kronor from being paid out to benefit cheats last year – but it also paid out a billion kronor before it was discovered the money was applied for on false grounds.

According to the agency, this money was linked to deliberate cheating, not mistakes or accidental errors. One of the most common is that an applicant requests a benefit – such as VAB, paid out to parents to stay home with a sick child – despite working. Another method is someone who moves abroad but still cashes out on for example child benefits.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

New programme to help non-EU doctors get a Swedish licence

Only one in five doctors trained outside the EU/EEA has passed a test required to receive a Swedish medical licence in the past five years.

The Swedish Doctors’ Association has now been granted 5.7 million kronor by the Employment Agency to set up a course which will hopefully help more doctors get their licence approved.

The course will be taught online by the Karolinska Institute, starting April. Up to 80 participants will be able to take part in the training over the course of 24 weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a doctor – en läkare

What schools do foreigners in Sweden send their children to and are they happy?

Most foreign parents in Sweden told The Local’s survey they take advantage of the country’s school choice system and send their children to international schools, or to private or non-profit free schools. HERE’S what they think of the quality of teaching.

The survey was carried out as part of The Local’s investigation into schools in Sweden. We’ve previously published interviews with foreign teachers at the IES (Internationella Engelska Skolan, International English School) free school chain here, here, and here, and are now looking into other schools as well.

Swedish vocabulary: a school – en skola

Sweden opens up fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for over-80s

Sweden’s Public Health Agency is now recommending a fourth Covid vaccine dose for care home residents, recipients of at-home care, and over-80s, to be given at least four months after dose three. These vaccinations are set to get under way next week.

Despite recently removing almost all Covid-19-related restrictions as well as ending testing of the general public, the pandemic is still ongoing in Sweden, with the Public Health Agency describing the spread of infection in a press release as “intensive”.

Third doses are available for over-18s in all Swedish regions. If you have not had yours yet and want to know how to book in your region, see The Local’s guide HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: a fourth dose – en fjärde dos