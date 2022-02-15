For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 15 February 2022 08:13 CET
Emissions are down in Sweden despite busier roads. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 11 February 2022 08:16 CET
Updated: 11 February 2022 14:32 CET
Updated: 11 February 2022 14:32 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments