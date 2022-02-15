Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 15 February 2022 08:13 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Emissions are down in Sweden despite busier roads. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Traffic emissions down in Sweden despite busier roads

Car and heavy truck traffic increased four and six percent, respectively, on Swedish roads last year, according to preliminary data by the Transport Administration.

But the increase was offset by a higher use of biofuels, more electric cars and other kinds of energy efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions instead fell 0.3 percent.

The Transport Administration however described the decrease as “modest” compared to the average yearly decrease of nine percent that’s required to reach the target by 2030.

Swedish vocabulary: modest – blygsam

One billion Swedish kronor paid out to benefit cheats

Sweden’s Social Insurance Agency told the TT newswire it held back 850 million kronor from being paid out to benefit cheats last year – but it also paid out a billion kronor before it was discovered the money was applied for on false grounds.

According to the agency, this money was linked to deliberate cheating, not mistakes or accidental errors. One of the most common is that an applicant requests a benefit – such as VAB, paid out to parents to stay home with a sick child – despite working. Another method is someone who moves abroad but still cashes out on for example child benefits.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

New programme to help non-EU doctors get a Swedish licence

Only one in five doctors trained outside the EU/EEA has passed a test required to receive a Swedish medical licence in the past five years.

The Swedish Doctors’ Association has now been granted 5.7 million kronor by the Employment Agency to set up a course which will hopefully help more doctors get their licence approved.

The course will be taught online by the Karolinska Institute, starting April. Up to 80 participants will be able to take part in the training over the course of 24 weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a doctor – en läkare

What schools do foreigners in Sweden send their children to and are they happy?

Most foreign parents in Sweden told The Local’s survey they take advantage of the country’s school choice system and send their children to international schools, or to private or non-profit free schools. HERE’S what they think of the quality of teaching.

The survey was carried out as part of The Local’s investigation into schools in Sweden. We’ve previously published interviews with foreign teachers at the IES (Internationella Engelska Skolan, International English School) free school chain herehere, and here, and are now looking into other schools as well.

Swedish vocabulary: a school – en skola

Sweden opens up fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for over-80s

Sweden’s Public Health Agency is now recommending a fourth Covid vaccine dose for care home residents, recipients of at-home care, and over-80s, to be given at least four months after dose three. These vaccinations are set to get under way next week.

Despite recently removing almost all Covid-19-related restrictions as well as ending testing of the general public, the pandemic is still ongoing in Sweden, with the Public Health Agency describing the spread of infection in a press release as “intensive”.

Third doses are available for over-18s in all Swedish regions. If you have not had yours yet and want to know how to book in your region, see The Local’s guide HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: a fourth dose – en fjärde dos

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 11 February 2022 08:16 CET
Updated: 11 February 2022 14:32 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Restaurant staff shortage following lifted restrictions

Restrictions on opening hours and permitted number of guests have been hard on Sweden’s restaurants. Many had to let staff go during the pandemic in the face of economic uncertainty, meaning that they now have to find new staff to cope with new demand, TT newswire reports.

“Of course, we’re happy that restrictions have been lifted, but the crisis isn’t over. Measures need to be taken to stimulate business again, such as lowered VAT,” Peter Thomelius from employer organisation Visita told TT.

“But one of the biggest challenges now is restaffing businesses after two years of having to close – or partially having to close,” he told the newswire.

Even before the pandemic there was a shortage of chefs and serving staff, but according to Thomelius, the shortage has now spread to other groups of staff such as receptionists and bartenders.

Swedish vocabulary: brist – lack, shortage

Student wins discrimination case over Sweden’s gender-neutral pronoun

A teacher at a school in central Sweden refused to refer to a non-binary student with the Swedish gender-neutral pronoun “hen” for at least one semester, despite the student’s guardians informing both the teacher and a teaching assistant of the student’s correct pronouns.

Now, the Equality Ombudsman (DO) has investigated the case, and determined that the student was subject to discrimination, meaning that the educational provider will have to pay 150,000 kronor in damages. The educational provider admitted to DO that the student was discriminated against and that the situation went on for too long.

“A situation where a teacher consciously refuses to use the pronouns a student identifies with represents a serious form of harrassment and is something a headteacher must put a stop to. In school, all students should feel safe and respected and not be subject to discrimination. It’s especially important that teachers reflect these values,” Isabelle Arsova from DO said in a press statement.

Swedish vocabulary: trakasserier – harassment

Nurse reported after cutting off patient’s toe with kitchen scissors

The Tomelilla municipality in southern Sweden has reported a nurse to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO), after the nurse cut off a diabetic man’s toe with kitchen scissors, local newspaper Ystads Allehanda reports.

The incident occured in July last year, when home healthcare services contacted the nurse to treat the man’s foot, which had a number of serious wounds, including a toe which was in danger of falling off.

The nurse, who wanted to get access to the wounds, chose to cut the man’s toe off with his own kitchen scissors, after checking that he didn’t have any feeling in his foot.

The would then became septic, after which the man’s family reported the nurse to IVO.

Swedish vocabulary: – toe

SHOW COMMENTS