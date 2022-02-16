Read news from:
SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

An analyst report predicting that SAS is on the brink of bankruptcy sent the Scandinavian airline's share plunging more than 25 percent.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:24 CET
a SAS flight
A Norwegian report suggested that SAS will have to undergo restructuring to avoid bankruptcy. Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr.com

The dramatic fall came after analysts at Norwegian bank DNB updated their sell recommendation, noting that the company’s debts of 40 billion kronor ($4.35 billion) are “unsustainable” and that “restructuring” is “needed to avoid bankruptcy”.

Since the start of the pandemic the airline has lost around 80 percent of its market value.

While many of the Covid-19 restrictions that have plagued the airline industry have now been lifted, SAS ran into new troubles in recent days when a baggage handler strike in Copenhagen caused delays and cancelled flights.

In 2020, the ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs – representing 40 percent of its workforce – and in May 2021 announced a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

The company has received billions in financial support from the Swedish and Danish state, the two main owners.

In October last year, the airline said it was fighting to change the company “so that we have a future”.

The company is scheduled to publish on February 22nd its earnings for the three months ending in December.

Ericsson releases details of internal probe into suspected Isis bribes

Ericsson employees may have bribed Islamic State group members to get road transports through Iraq, the Swedish telecoms giant said.

Published: 16 February 2022 10:31 CET
Ericsson releases details of internal probe into suspected Isis bribes

“What we see is that people have paid for road transport through areas controlled by terrorist organisations, including Isis,” Börje Ekholm told Swedish financial daily Dagens Industri, about the extremist group that’s also often referred to as the Islamic State or IS.

“With the means we have, we haven’t been able to determine the final recipients of these payments,” he added.

Ericsson’s share price tumbled by seven percent in opening trading on the Stockholm stock exchange after the news.

Ekholm’s comments came hours after the company released a statement late Tuesday admitting “serious breaches of compliance rules and the company’s code of business ethics” regarding Ericsson employees, vendors and suppliers in Iraq between 2011 and 2019.

It said an internal investigation conducted in 2019 had revealed “evidence of corruption-related misconduct”.

It included “making a monetary donation without a clear beneficiary; paying a supplier for work without a defined scope and documentation; using suppliers to make cash payments; funding inappropriate travel and expenses; and improper use of sales agents and consultants”.

In addition, it found violations of Ericsson’s internal financial controls, conflicts of interest, non-compliance with tax laws and obstruction of the investigation.

Ericsson said payment schemes and cash transactions that “potentially created the risk of money laundering were also identified” but “the investigation could not identify that any Ericsson employee was directly involved in financing terrorist organisations”.

Several employees left the company as a result of the investigation, “and multiple other disciplinary and other remedial actions were taken”, Ericsson said in the statement.

Ekholm told Dagens Industri that Ericsson had shared the conclusions of its investigation with US authorities.

The company said it had chosen to disclose details of the now two-year-old investigation due to “detailed media inquiries from Swedish and international news outlets”.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said its investigative news show Uppdrag Granskning had put questions to Ericsson, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

