Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 16 February 2022 08:43 CET
A court sketch of the so-called "Nytorget man" who raped several women in Stockholm. Photo: Johan Hallnäs/TT

Killer spiders found in Swedish town

A number of poisonous spiders were found in central Sweden at the end of last year, with the first found at a school for truckers in Sandviken, another at the Göranssonska high school and even more at tool manufacturer Sandvik Coromant, reports newswire TT.

According to Arbetarbladet, it has now been confirmed that they were of the species Loxosceles Laeta, a Chilean spider whose bite hurts and could in the worst case be fatal – although the risk of getting bitten is relatively small as the spider prefers to hide in dark spaces.

Swedish vocabulary: a spider – en spindel

Boy got wrong second dose of Covid vaccine in Sweden

A 12-year-old boy in Uppsala got the wrong vaccine against Covid-19 in January, reports local newspaper UNT.

His vaccination card said he had previously received Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, but his medical record stated he had previously had Moderna’s Spikevax, which made the vaccine administrator choose the latter as his second dose.

This despite the fact that the Public Health Agency has said that people under the age of 30 should not be given Spikevax, due to a risk of side effects such as myocarditis for this age group. The boy is in good health, reports UNT, but the mother described the error as “shocking”.

Swedish vocabulary: shocking – chockerande

Main suspect cleared over shooting of two children in southern Stockholm

The main suspect charged in connection with a shooting in the Stockholm suburb of Flemingsberg in July last year, which accidentally injured two young children, was cleared by a Swedish court on Tuesday.

Södertörn District Court said it had not be proved that the 25-year-old man was the one who fired the gun, with witness statements also being possible to potentially link to another man who was at the scene at the same time but was never charged.

The trial heard that the gun was used a during a suspected gang confrontation, which saw the weapon going off when it was being used as a blunt tool to assault another person. Two other people were sentenced to jail for aggravated assault, and the fourth person – the man who was assaulted – was also jailed after it turned out he had been carrying an illegal weapon.

The children, aged six and seven, did not receive life-threatening or permanent injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: a gun – en pistol

Nytorget rapist’s sentence upheld by appeals court

Andreas Holm, also called “the Nytorget man” (“Nytorgsmannen”) in the Swedish media after the Stockholm square where he was found guilty of having raped women seven times, will get five years in jail after an appeals court upheld the district court’s 2021 sentence.

The jail term had been criticised for not being long enough. The 34-year-old was originally charged with 24 counts of rape – several of which the district court downgraded to sexual assaults – and the prosecutor had urged the court to lock him up for 12 years.

He was also ordered to pay 1.1 million kronor in damages to 19 plaintiffs.

Swedish vocabulary: a court – en domstol

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 15 February 2022 08:13 CET
Traffic emissions down in Sweden despite busier roads

Car and heavy truck traffic increased four and six percent, respectively, on Swedish roads last year, according to preliminary data by the Transport Administration.

But the increase was offset by a higher use of biofuels, more electric cars and other kinds of energy efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions instead fell 0.3 percent.

The Transport Administration however described the decrease as “modest” compared to the average yearly decrease of nine percent that’s required to reach the target by 2030.

Swedish vocabulary: modest – blygsam

One billion Swedish kronor paid out to benefit cheats

Sweden’s Social Insurance Agency told the TT newswire it held back 850 million kronor from being paid out to benefit cheats last year – but it also paid out a billion kronor before it was discovered the money was applied for on false grounds.

According to the agency, this money was linked to deliberate cheating, not mistakes or accidental errors. One of the most common is that an applicant requests a benefit – such as VAB, paid out to parents to stay home with a sick child – despite working. Another method is someone who moves abroad but still cashes out on for example child benefits.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

New programme to help non-EU doctors get a Swedish licence

Only one in five doctors trained outside the EU/EEA has passed a test required to receive a Swedish medical licence in the past five years.

The Swedish Doctors’ Association has now been granted 5.7 million kronor by the Employment Agency to set up a course which will hopefully help more doctors get their licence approved.

The course will be taught online by the Karolinska Institute, starting April. Up to 80 participants will be able to take part in the training over the course of 24 weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a doctor – en läkare

What schools do foreigners in Sweden send their children to and are they happy?

Most foreign parents in Sweden told The Local’s survey they take advantage of the country’s school choice system and send their children to international schools, or to private or non-profit free schools. HERE’S what they think of the quality of teaching.

The survey was carried out as part of The Local’s investigation into schools in Sweden. We’ve previously published interviews with foreign teachers at the IES (Internationella Engelska Skolan, International English School) free school chain herehere, and here, and are now looking into other schools as well.

Swedish vocabulary: a school – en skola

Sweden opens up fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for over-80s

Sweden’s Public Health Agency is now recommending a fourth Covid vaccine dose for care home residents, recipients of at-home care, and over-80s, to be given at least four months after dose three. These vaccinations are set to get under way next week.

Despite recently removing almost all Covid-19-related restrictions as well as ending testing of the general public, the pandemic is still ongoing in Sweden, with the Public Health Agency describing the spread of infection in a press release as “intensive”.

Third doses are available for over-18s in all Swedish regions. If you have not had yours yet and want to know how to book in your region, see The Local’s guide HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: a fourth dose – en fjärde dos

