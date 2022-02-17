Read news from:
What are the funniest and most beautiful placenames in Sweden?

A new reader survey by Swedish language magazine Språktidningen has revealed the ten most hilarious – and the ten most beautiful – placenames in the Nordic country.

Published: 17 February 2022 10:47 CET
What are the funniest and most beautiful placenames in Sweden?
Sweden – full of trees and funny placenames. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Språktidningen asked its readers to name Sweden’s ten funniest and ten prettiest placenames – and the results are in.

Snålkuk, a hill near the northern town of Jokkmokk, quickly rose to the top of the list of funniest names. The word consists of two parts: snål (“stingy”) and kuk, a slang term for the male sexual organ – in English it would be a word that’s also another name for a rooster.

But that’s not actually what it means. Kuk also means “tip” or “peak” in Swedish, but a more likely theory is that the name comes from the Lule Sami word snålkke, which refers to an outcrop of rocks which together form a steep rock face.

Frufällan (“the wife trap”) outside Borås in western Sweden came in second place, closely followed by Stjärtnäs (“bum isthmus”) on Färingsö island in Lake Mälaren.

The number one most beautiful placename was Morgongåva, a small town near Uppsala in central Sweden.

It means “morning gift”, a gift from a husband to his bride the morning after their wedding. Hundreds of years ago, this was an entirely practical gift, meant to secure the woman’s economic future in case he were to die – and could for example be a share of the farm.

The story behind this particular placename is perhaps even less romantic. The legend has it that the (married) owner of the nearby ironworks in the 17th century got one of his maids pregnant, and gifted a croft to a farmhand who would in return marry her and accept the child as his.

That croft was then called Morgongåva, from which the town’s name was born.

The second and third most beautiful placenames in Sweden, according to Språktidningen’s readers, are Juniskär (“June skerry” – a village near Sundsvall on the east coast) and Kärleken (“love” – an area of Halmstad on the southern west coast).

The ten funniest placenames in Sweden:

1. Snålkuk

2. Frufällan

3. Stjärtnäs

4. Aha

5. Normlösa (“without norms”)

6. Hej (“hello”)

7. Buslätt (“extremely easy”)

8. Mensalvaret (“the serious menstruation”)

9. Mellangården (“the perineum”)

10. Värsta (“the worst”)

The ten most beautiful placenames in Sweden:

1. Morgongåva

2. Juniskär

3. Kärleken

4. Klockrike (“clock kingdom”)

5. Sunnanäng (“south of the meadow”)

6. Midsommarkransen (“Midsummer garland”)

7. Gullringen (“golden ring”)

8. Månasken (“moonlight”)

9. Mörkret (“the darkness”)

10. Läppapuss (“kiss on the lips”)

What place name in Sweden sounds the most ridiculous in the English language? The pretty little village of Fucke may be a close contender, but let us know what you think in this poll (we may use your answer in a future article on The Local):

‘Alter Schwede!’: the surprising role of old Swedes in the German language

Every language has common sayings which, when directly translated, seem to make absolutely no sense, and the German phrase "alter Schwede", meaning "old Swede" is a perfect example.

Published: 17 November 2017 12:18 CET
'Alter Schwede!': the surprising role of old Swedes in the German language
Photo: DPA

“Old Swede, you've gotten so tall,” seems like an odd thing to say to a twelve-year-old German boy, but to Germans, “alter Schwede, bist du groß geworden,” makes total sense.

“Alter Schwede” is used as a term of surprise in Germany.

According to Dr. Anatol Stefanowitsch, a linguistics professor at the Free University in Berlin, the phrase is not definitively used by one particular age group, but you are more likely to hear an adult than a teenager or child exclaiming “Alter Schwede!”

While it is a term of surprise though, it is by no means a swearword.

“The phrase has no negative connotations,” Dr. Stefanowitsch told The Local. “Words like 'wow' or 'gosh' would be the closest English equivalents.”

In fact before “alter Schwede” became an expression of shock, it was widely used in the 19th and early 20th century as a term of respect and endearment.

Dr Stefanowitsch gives an example of an account from the 1800s of a man arriving at a guest house only to be greeted by the words, “Hallo, alter Schwede”. The man replied, “I am neither old nor a Swede!”, but he was quickly reassured that it meant “my good friend” or “dear fellow”.

Nowadays, you wouldn't exactly go around calling your mates old Swedes, but traces of the friendly and respectful nature of the phrase still remain. This means that, while you could use it to express surprise at something going wrong, the phrase itself holds no negative connotations.

But why an old Swede? Why not an old Norwegian or an old Dane?

There is speculation that the phrase emerged around the time of the 30 Years' War from 1618 to 1648. While Dr Stefaniwitsch warns that there's little way of knowing if this theory is strictly true, it makes for an interesting story.

During the 30 Years' War, Electorate Friedrich Wilhelm of Brandenburg recruited experienced Swedish soldiers as instructors to the Prussian army.

These men were seasoned fighters and supposedly became well respected and liked by the German troops, earning the nickname 'alter Schwede'. After that it is speculated that the term trickled down into everyday civilian speech, evolving into a friendly and respectful way to address someone.

While this is a satisfyingly neat way for the phrase to have been born, it is also a possibility that the phrase emerged organically out of a fondness of the Swedish culture in Germany.

In other words, maybe Germans have just always really liked Sweden.

The two countries have a rich history of trade which has led to strong economic, political and cultural links between them. Even today Germany is Sweden's most significant trading partner, accounting for 17 percent of total Swedish imports and 10 percent of the Scandinavian county's total exports.

What's more, according to the German Foreign Office, until the Second World War, “Sweden looked to the German-speaking world culturally and linguistically,” meaning for a long time the most common second language in Sweden was actually German.

How “alter Schwede” developed from a way to address a friend to a term of surprise remains a mystery. But perhaps someday in response, the phrase “gamla tysk” (You old German) may catch on in Sweden.