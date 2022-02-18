Read news from:
PODCAST: Which topics would you like us to cover on Sweden in Focus?

Take a quick survey and let us know!

Published: 18 February 2022 15:28 CET
We are very excited to announce that the second series of our popular Sweden in Focus podcast begins next month. On March 12th to be exact. But before we get too busy preparing the episodes, we’d like to find out if there are any particular issues you would like us to talk about. 

If you have suggestions that are not on the list, feel free to add them using the ‘Other’ option. 

 

We were off the airwaves for longer than anticipated but we’re thrilled to be up and running again now and really look forward to getting your input before we hit record. 

If you have an account with The Local and would like to get email updates each time we publish an episode, please tick the Sweden in Focus option on the newsletter preferences page. 

THE LOCAL

How The Local’s members are helping us get better 

Just over three years since the launch of our membership programme we are humbled to announce that you have helped us reach a milestone of 50,000 members.

Published: 16 December 2021 10:16 CET
It’s hard to adequately express just how grateful we are to everyone who has taken the plunge and become a paying member. A surge in new members at the beginning of the pandemic meant that we were able to stay focused on covering the most important stories. And as we upped our reporting on coronavirus restrictions, new immigration rules, and the fallout from Brexit, you continued to pledge your support. 

As a result membership of The Local rocketed from 15,000 to 50,000 paying subscribers in just over a year and a half. This has allowed us to concentrate on being a key resource for readers. As a member-funded independent publisher, we are now able to spend more time than ever before getting answers on the issues that affect you. 

Back when we launched membership in 2018 we set ourselves the goal of making The Local much more of a two-way conversation between readers and our editorial teams. We have learned a lot from these conversations and are now in a position where we can re-invest revenues into exactly the kind of areas you have asked us to focus on. This means that in 2022 we will be dedicating additional editorial resources to: 

  • Expanded news coverage
  • Answering reader questions
  • Regular updates on rule changes in each country  
  • Immigration and visa issues 
  • Property-related stories 
  • Newsletters and email alerts
  • A major overhaul of our app
  • …and much, much more. 

We will of course also continue to ask for – and act upon – your feedback when it comes to the stories and topics you would like us to cover. 

This pandemic has been tough for everyone. We hope our reporting has helped make things a little easier. Your support has enabled us to continue to be a vital resource for millions of readers.

Thank you! 

