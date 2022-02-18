PODCAST: Which topics would you like us to cover on Sweden in Focus?

We are very excited to announce that the second series of our popular Sweden in Focus podcast begins next month. On March 12th to be exact. But before we get too busy preparing the episodes, we’d like to find out if there are any particular issues you would like us to talk about.
If you have suggestions that are not on the list, feel free to add them using the ‘Other’ option.
We were off the airwaves for longer than anticipated but we’re thrilled to be up and running again now and really look forward to getting your input before we hit record.
If you have an account with The Local and would like to get email updates each time we publish an episode, please tick the Sweden in Focus option on the newsletter preferences page.
