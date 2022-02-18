Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Boost for Magdalena Andersson in opinion poll

An opinion poll carried out by Novus shows Social Democrat prime minister Magdalena Andersson leading among voters, with 53 percent saying they have a high or very high level of confidence in her, SVT reports.

This represents a sizeable boost from the time of the last opinion poll in autumn, where she was already experiencing high levels of confidence at 40 percent.

“Even Moderates and Sweden Democrats have confidence in her,” Torbjörn Sjöström, CEO of Novus told SVT. “Now she’s reached the level previous (Moderate) prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt had ten years ago. No party leader has been anywhere near that level since.”

According to Sjöström, this is an unusually large increase.

The only other party leader whose change in confidence can be statistically confirmed is Christian Democrat Ebba Busch, who saw an increase of four percent, putting her at 28 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: förtroende – confidence, trust

Police chase Audi in Malmö after shots fired from moving car

On Thursday afternoon, police were notified of a shooting in the Bunkeflo area of Malmö, after shots were fired from a moving car at another moving car, newspaper Sydsvenskan reports. A bullet hole was seen in a nearby apartment window.

After a large police operation which took place across multiple areas of Malmö, three people were taken into custody.

“It’s possible this number could rise,” police press spokesperson Rickard Lundqvist told the newspaper.

According to Sydsvenskan, police were chasing a dark Audi a short time after the shooting.

There are no reported injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: en kula – a bullet or ball

Car destroyed in explosion in Södertälje

A car in a car park in Södertälje was destroyed in a detonation just after midnight on Friday morning, police state via their website.

During the night, police carried out house raids and spoke to possible witnesses.

Police have begun an investigation into “destruction causing public endangerment” as well as “serious crime”.

A technical investigation will be carried out during the day.

Swedish vocabulary: allmänfarlig ödeläggelse – destruction causing public endangerment