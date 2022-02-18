For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 18 February 2022 08:15 CET
Police investigate the crime scene after shots were fired from a moving car at another moving car in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 17 February 2022 08:07 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments