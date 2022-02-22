Read news from:
INTERVIEW: Why immigrant families in Sweden might distrust social services

Sweden is currently the target of a global disinformation campaign claiming that social services 'kidnap' Muslim children. These claims are false, but the distrust of social services is more complex. Here are some reasons behind that distrust.

Socialstyrelsen, or the National Board of Health and Welfare, is the authority responsible for the Swedish social services. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

A scattered but global campaign against the Swedish social services has united several actors and made headlines in Sweden and beyond in recent weeks. When social media accounts with links to violent Islamist organisations got involved, it prompted Swedish authorities to warn of disinformation, violent threats made against the social services, and a possible risk of terror attacks in their wake.

In a series of tweets, the Swedish Foreign Ministry warned of a disinformation campaign, stating the following: “This information is wrong. It is seriously misleading and aims to create tensions and create mistrust. Swedish social services do not kidnap children. All children in Sweden are protected and cared for equally under Swedish legislation, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

PART ONE: ‘We don’t kidnap children’: Why Sweden is worried about a new conspiracy theory

Children in immigrant families ‘twice as likely’ to be taken into care

But while claims about a systematic kidnapping campaign are false, the bigger picture is complex.

“There’s been a fear of the social services in certain immigrant groups in Sweden for a number of years, and at its core, this is an integration problem,” Julia Agha, CEO of Alkompis, an Arabic-language news organisation, told The Local.

“We’ve seen that people feel as if they’re being discriminated against. Obviously we don’t know if it’s officially discrimination, or if it’s just being experienced as discrimination, but you can never take that feeling away from someone, that they feel unfairly treated, and we’ve seen a lot of that,” said Agha, whose organisation reports Swedish news and helps its readers navigate Swedish society.

The fear does not come out of nowhere. Figures suggest that social services are twice as likely to take children from immigrant groups into care, according to statistics provided to public broadcaster Radio Sweden by the National Board of Health and Welfare and Statistics Sweden in December (it is not clear what percentage of these families were Muslim).

There’s a multitude of possible reasons behind this, including that Swedish law may in many cases be stricter than what some parents are used to.

Agha said it was important that families who are worried about the social services understand what the law says, and then follow it.

“In plain terms, that means that you should look after your children and meet their needs,” she said.

“There are some things which are less simple – not everything is black and white – and some things that are very clear: for example, corporal punishment isn’t permitted in Sweden, and if you hit your children, that’s wrong. That’s very black and white.”

But more vague cultural differences can also raise issues, for families and authorities alike.

“For example, ‘honour’ in a Swedish context is very controversial, and the debate has almost become infected,” said Agha. “But in some families, it’s very closely linked to religion, so there are some nuances which are more difficult. We often talk about these things at Alkompis.”

‘People don’t know that social services help as well’

Addressing those nuances is important, because it’s hard to identify one single factor that affects such a diverse community.

Agha points out that around 420 million people around the world speak Arabic, with the only thing in common being the language, and in some cases a few cultural aspects. 

“One example of that is that, in terms of values, the family is almost more important than the individual. I’ve seen comments saying ‘it makes no difference what the parents do, you can never take children away from their parents’,” she said.

“There’s this belief that the best situation for the child is always for them to be with their family. Whether you call it ‘kidnapping’ or not, that makes no difference. Just the fact that children are taken away from their parents, there’s friction there.”

So simply dismissing the conspiracy theories as wrong, may not help.

“That’s why this has spread, and why people, in some way, believe this, even if they don’t believe that children are being kidnapped by definition. They know that children are taken into care, and they think that’s wrong,” said Agha.

“It’s not true that they take children so easily. My family got help,” a man named Kamal told newspaper Sydsvenskan at a protest against the social services in Malmö. Photo: Becky Waterton/The Local

It becomes a vicious circle, with the knock-on effect that some of these families may be less open to cooperating earlier on if social services feel a need to intervene, as they distrust authority, and they are scared that the Swedish social services will take their children away from them.

People don’t know that social services help as well. That they’re there to help,” Agha said.

In general, before taking a child into care, social services will offer voluntary help, such as a consultation with families to address issues. Immigrant families are more likely to turn down this help, academic research has found. This, in turn, means that it is more likely that their children will be taken into care, as the situation worsens until social services have no other option.

Birgitta Persdotter, a Karlstad University expert in social work who has researched the issue, told public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio last year: “Children with a Swedish background receive voluntary help to a much greater extent than children with an immigrant background, whereas children with an immigrant background to a much greater extent are taken into immediate care.”

Additionally, not all newly-arrived parents are aware of how the system works and that they, too, have rights. They are allowed to appeal any decision with the help of a lawyer, and if they don’t speak Swedish they are entitled to an interpreter. But they may be less likely than parents with a Swedish background to use these channels to argue their case.

Another aspect is that while not all immigrant families are the same, some of these families may be more likely to have other risk factors which increase the risk of their children being taken into care.

“Immigrant families are overrepresented in vulnerable areas, where people are worse off, there’s higher unemployment, people are less healthy, there are lots of other background factors here which can affect family relationships, and these statistics as well,” said Agha.

“You need to be aware of that as well, when you’re looking at these statistics. It’s very easy to just say ‘it’s because they’re Muslims’.”

What can Swedish authorities do to combat this?

“They need to listen. They need to take these families’ fears seriously, these fears have been there for a number of years,” Agha explained. She said that although the current debate has been hijacked by forces with ulterior motives, at its root there’s valid criticism.

The Swedish Care of Young Persons (Special Provisions) Act, known as LVU in Swedish, is the law regulating the circumstances in which social services can take a child into care.

“From the beginning there has been a fear and distrust of authorities, and also criticism of how the social services work, and how LVU is applied. We know that there are lawyers, other opposition from within Swedish society who agree with this criticism – not just immigrants or families who have recently arrived in Sweden who have had their children taken into care,” she said.

“There’s a factual issue here which needs to be discussed.”

She argues that Swedish social services need to be more specific when talking about some of the legal terms they use, and improve how they communicate what these terms mean in practice.

“Train social workers more in the kinds of problems these families are experiencing, so they learn to talk more about the issues which affect these groups. Adapt communication, and above all, get rid of this fear, because there are a lot of families who need help from the social services who are afraid of reaching out or decline help, and then time passes and maybe it’s too late,” she said.

This article is part of an in-depth report by The Local on the disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services. Read part one HERE.

‘We don’t kidnap children’: Why Sweden is worried about a new conspiracy theory

Swedish authorities are warning against an ongoing global disinformation campaign which claims that social services routinely 'kidnap' Muslim children in an attempt to secularise them. But what's the context behind this story, and why has it gained such traction?

Just before the turn of the year, Zeinab Ltaif, a mother-of-six, slammed the Swedish social services in an interview with YouTube channel Shuounislamiya, which is followed by more than 600,000 people.

In the interview, Ltaif discussed ten families in Sweden who, she believes, had their children wrongly taken into care. Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan reports that one of these cases centred on a 13-year-old girl who Ltaif claimed was “kidnapped” and forced to remove her headscarf after she “jokingly” wrote to her teacher that she was abused at home.

The girl on the other hand told the court that she had been hit by her parents on multiple occasions and that she had wanted to remove her headscarf after living under pressure from her family to wear it, according to court documents seen by the newspaper.

The interview became the starting point of a scattered but global campaign which has united several actors and made headlines in Sweden and beyond in recent weeks. When social media accounts with links to violent Islamist organisations got involved, it prompted Swedish authorities to warn of disinformation, violent threats made against the social services, and a possible risk of terror attacks in their wake.

Zeinab Ltaif at a protest in Gothenburg earlier in February. Photo Adam Ihse/TT

Swedish investigative news site Doku was first to report on the wave of disinformation. Some of the conspiracy stories claim that there is an ongoing systematic assimilation programme of Muslims in Sweden, and some publish the names of individual social service workers.

These stories are using words which in Arabic – or in the Muslim culture – are extremely sensitive: kidnapping of children, being placed with paedophiles, forced to eat pork, and even that they are being subject to sexual abuse,” Magnus Ranstorp, counterterrorism and violent extremism researcher at the Swedish Defence University, told The Local.

Ltaif, whose organisation “Mina rättigheter” (“My Rights”) Ranstorp described as a “magnet” for many of these stories, on Saturday organised a protest in the city of Malmö against the work of the social services, the latest in a series of protests which have also been held in Gothenburg and Stockholm. Ltaif has however, tried to distance her campaign from the extreme conspiracy theories.

The Local could not reach Ltaif for comment, but she told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in mid-February: “We’re fighting to put a stop to the spread of this disinformation. It’s important to point out that this isn’t just about Muslim children. There are Swedish children, Christian children and non-religious children. We don’t want to Islamise the issue, this is about all children.

There are lots of people trying to exploit this issue to their advantage. It’s disappointing.”

Who’s involved?

What makes it such a thorny subject, is that real, individual stories from parents who feel discriminated against are also amplified by other actors with a range of different motives.

There are lots of different streams into this river,” said Ranstorp.

It has united all the different strands who are opposed to the state and particularly opposed to the social services and this practice of taking children into care.”

In Sweden, he highlights minority-right party Nyans, founded by Mikail Yüksel. In 2018 Yüksel was expelled by the Centre Party over alleged links to Turkish far-right group the Grey Wolves.

Nyans’ website features a large section titled “the LVU abuse” – referring to the Swedish Care of Young Persons (Special Provisions) Act. Known as LVU in Swedish, it regulates the circumstances in which social services can take a child into care.

Nyans’ party leader Mikail Yüksel at a demonstration against the LVU and social services in Malmö on Saturday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Nyans are now mobilising the immigrant community, that’s why they have such a broad minority agenda,” Ranstorp said, adding that it’s unlikely, but possible, that it will achieve its aims to get into parliament in Sweden’s September election (for which it would require four percent of the vote).

They’ve been extremely smart identifying that this issue could give them the lift. It’s an us-versus-them issue, this is why they’re polarising like that around this issue. This issue unites all the different ethnicities.”

Two super-influencers’

Alongside this internal dimension, there’s also an external dimension which has given the accusations and conspiracy theories global traction. Ranstorp pinpoints two main sites with millions of followers which he describes as “superspreaders”, who have amplified the issue and conspiracy theories abroad.

Shuounislamiya, an Egyptian site, is one of these. It has made “hundreds of videos about the West”, said Ranstorp. “This site argues that secular values are undermining Islam. It warns against assimilation, and it has honed in on Sweden specifically. It’s almost like a vendetta.”

The other is Abdulla Elshrif, an Egyptian YouTuber with more than four million subscribers. He has a weekly show which is sometimes shown on Qatari state-funded news service Al Jazeera.

He observes how this is being reported in Sweden and he adjusts his messaging, he’s surveilling Swedish media and provides a counter-narrative to Muslims. These two sites have made it viral, initially, and then it’s taken on a life of its own,” said Ranstorp.

Both of these “superspreaders” warn Muslim families in Sweden to “move away from Sweden, and that those who stay should separate, create Muslim free schools, keep their traditions, they shouldn’t have contact with the social services”, he said.

All of this has created a viral campaign, which has prompted religious leaders in the Arab world to raise the issue. This includes everyone from Muslim Brotherhood leaders, to members of the UN and US Treasury’s terror lists, and powerful religious leaders in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

This is creating polarisation, there’s so much disinformation, the language used is so emotional and damaging, and is making a lot of immigrants in Sweden who don’t know how the system works really, really scared,” said Ranstorp.

Like our version of the Mohammed cartoons’

We’ve had this issue with identity political issues before, like hijabs, it’s come and gone, but now, this is almost like our version of the Mohammed cartoons in Denmark,” Ranstorp said.

The Mohammed cartoons refer to a series of 12 caricatures depicting the prophet Mohammed published in Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. The cartoons, which were considered highly offensive by many Muslims because portraying the Prophet Mohammed is strictly forbidden in Islam, lead to protests and rioting around the world.

The complicating factor, which is really the ‘X’ factor in all of this, is that it’s coming at a time where there is a conflict with Ukraine, Russia and Nato. It’s coming at an extremely sensitive time. So there’s also the question of, are there forces trying to amplify this abroad?” said Ranstorp.

A protest in 2006 on Sergels torg, Stockholm, against the Danish Mohammed cartoons. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Scanpix

They’re extremely coordinated: hashtags, the way in which the messaging is the same. It’s creating polarisation between immigrant communities and social services – and all other authorities. It’s a bad situation.”

A situation so bad, that the Swedish Foreign Ministry took to social media in February to strongly reject any claims that children were being “kidnapped” by the Swedish social services.

In a series of tweets, the ministry warned of a disinformation campaign, stating the following: “This information is wrong. It is seriously misleading and aims to create tensions and create mistrust. Swedish social services do not kidnap children. All children in Sweden are protected and cared for equally under Swedish legislation, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

This article is part of an in-depth report by The Local on the disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services. Read part one HERE.

